Chiquis Rivera’s most revealing swimsuit pics (PHOTOS)

Singer Chiquis Rivera loves to pose in swimsuits.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter has lost a lot of weight.

Chiquis Rivera’s cheekiest swimsuit pics. Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter Chiquis Rivera has lost a lot of weight lately. However, even before this the singer had no qualms about posing in sexy swimsuits on social media. The businesswoman regularly shares her best photos. Chiquis is not afraid to share her photos from the beach or pool where she shows off her many bikinis. We bring you Chiquis’ cheekiest swimsuit photos from social media. Chiquis Rivera in a cheeky black bikini The eldest of Jenni Rivera’s children, has no problem showing herself in cheeky swimsuits on social media. This time was no exception on a visit to the beach. She did not hesitate to show herself in a revealing bikini that revealed her attributes. Kneeling in the sand on the seashore, Chiquis Rivera wore a sexy suit that highlighted her bum. With a big smile, the young businesswoman posed on the beach enjoying a vacation.

An orange one-piece Chiquis Rivera, regularly shares her day-to-day life with her followers. She does not hesitate to share work and vacations. On this occasion, sitting on a beach chair, she relaxes with a drink. Posing so that her legs steal the spotlight in the photo, the singer wears an orange bathing suit with oversized sunglasses and an updo.

Chiquis Rivera has fun on a boat Chiquis Rivera not only shares revealing photos on social media, but also posts a few videos. She shares herself doing housework, in the car or, as in this case, having fun on a boat. The singer wears a bikini for the beach, however with a lacy white cover-up. Although this pareo did not leave much to the imagination, as it was sheer.

Dancing in a sheer cover-up Another video shared by Chiquis Rivera shows her enjoying the beach dancing to the rhythm of the music. She can be seen near the ocean, while she enjoys the party in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The singer has fun moving to the rhythm of the music with her companions, while she shakes her hips. Rivera is wearing a dark colored bikini that pops out from under her vibrant orange sarong.

Chiquis Rivera celebrated her birthday in the Dominican Republic Chiquis Rivera celebrated her last birthday on the beaches of the Dominican Republic with her loved ones, where she enjoyed the sea in a daring bikini. The singer sported a cheeky black bikini that showed off her curves. In one of the photos shared on Instagram, she can be seen smiling with her partner Lorenzo and some of the women in her life. Wearing a black bikini ties on the sides, and sheer panels on the bra.

She poses seductively in a white swimsuit Chiquis Rivera has no problem showing off her attributes and this time was no exception. Sitting on the rocks with her long hair loose and damp, she posed seductively for the camera in a white bathing suit. While the businesswoman posed on the rocks, she wore a white bathing suit that had a plunging neckline. She covered the bottom with a vibrant yellow sarong.

A sexy white bikini The daughter of singer Jenni Rivera, is not afraid to show off her curves, constantly wearing bikinis on social media. On this occasion, she shared a short video with her followers where she was wearing a white bikini. Chiquis Rivera posted a short video on Instagram where she is sitting on a towel in the sand, near the ocean in a tiny white bikini. The swimsuit does not leave much to the imagination, which undoubtedly thrilled her followers