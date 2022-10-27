Puerto Rican singer says he’s in love with Shakira (Photos)

Puerto Rican singer says he’s in love with Shakira.

Is it the beginning of a new romance?

Shakira's worldwide success with Monotonia. The singer from Barranquilla has been in the lion's den in recent months. Shakira is the center of attention and monopolizing magazine covers since her life has been turned upside down this year. She's had to live through a divorce, legal conflicts and health problems in her family. We all agree that it has been a tough year for the Loba singer. Her recent success has been a bright spot. Her duet with Ozuna has everyone talking. Especially after his latest tweet. Shakira achieves global fame with Monotonia Rapper Ozuna, 30, collaborated with Shakira on her most recent hit Monotonía. The global fame that the Puerto Rican singer has acquired is impressive. Their collaboration could win more than one award. It is no mystery that Shakira's new single is 100% dedicated to her ex, the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. Their marriage ended several months ago and, after that, all kinds of rumors about the breakup have been circulating.

The handsome artists Shakira's been linked to However, Shakira is going through a period of grieving and focusing on her family and children. Now, with the news that her father is back in the hospital, she is more than concerned about his well-being. Meanwhile Piqué has a new romance, which has sparked a lot of criticism…. After Shakira's team officially announced the couple's divorce, the Colombian singer has been linked to several handsome men from the entertainment world, including actor Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, soccer player and former partner of Piqué, Íker Casillas, but now, will Ozuna be one more on the list?

Ozuna declares his love for Shakira! Ozuna sent a mysterious tweet where he declared his love for Shakira.. "It wasn't your fault or mine… I'm in love with @Shakira. I'm leaving, bye," he posted. This controversial tweet has reached more than 68k likes and thousands of reactions from his fans and those of Shakira. "Well, to the line, because we are a lot who are in love with her" "Let's see what Ozuna's wife thinks when she sees this tweet." "Here the question is, who isn't?" were some of the responses to the Escápate conmigo singer.

Is it a new romance? It should be noted that Ozuna's tweet had the simple objective of promoting the new single that he has just released with Shakira, since Ozuna is engaged to fellow Puerto Rican, Taína Marie Melendez. Ozuna also has two children, one he fathered in 2013 and the other in 2016. The singer has gained worldwide fame after he launched his career as a musical artist more than 10 years ago, with hits such as Se preparó, El Farsante, Solita and other collaborations with Latin artists.