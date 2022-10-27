Francisca had a wardrobe malfunction on Despierta America.

The host liked her dress so much she didn’t check the size.

Did she end up showing everything with her short skirt?

Francisca is known for her fantastic style on Despierta América and, in a recent broadcast, the Dominican host had a wardrobe malfunction with her green dress that embarrassed her in front of several of her morning show colleagues.

For videos she shares on social media, Francisca dances, performs and interacts with the people around her so, on this occasion, it was not unusual to see her show off her outfit that consisted of a beautiful, and very short, green dress.

Francisca was preparing to say good morning to her followers on Instagram in a video with the song Punto 40 by Rauw Alejandro. She spontaneously decided to do a spin but forgot that she was wearing a short, billowy dress.

While turning, the Dominican realized her error and she abruptly stopped to put her hands between her legs to stop the dress from flying up. She looked taken aback when she realized her coworkers probably saw everything.