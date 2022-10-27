Francisca has a wardrobe malfunction — did she show everything? (VIDEO)
Francisca had a wardrobe malfunction on Despierta America. The host liked her dress so much she didn't check the size.
Francisca is known for her fantastic style on Despierta América and, in a recent broadcast, the Dominican host had a wardrobe malfunction with her green dress that embarrassed her in front of several of her morning show colleagues.
For videos she shares on social media, Francisca dances, performs and interacts with the people around her so, on this occasion, it was not unusual to see her show off her outfit that consisted of a beautiful, and very short, green dress.
Francisca was preparing to say good morning to her followers on Instagram in a video with the song Punto 40 by Rauw Alejandro. She spontaneously decided to do a spin but forgot that she was wearing a short, billowy dress.
While turning, the Dominican realized her error and she abruptly stopped to put her hands between her legs to stop the dress from flying up. She looked taken aback when she realized her coworkers probably saw everything.
Was it her or did the dress betray her?
In the description of the video of the host of Despierta América, you can read how Francisca got a scare when she realized that she had almost shown her naughty bits by spinning around without thinking about the consequences: “To start this week with the best attitude. I love you so much!” she wrote.
And although she looked surprised, it’s not possible to hear what the beautiful brunette says to the person who is recording the video. It was quite clear she was embarrassed when she realized that she had probably been exposed.
Francisca is embarrassed when her skirt flies up
Many people commented on the video: “Ahhhh hahaha nothing was seen.” “Woman, those turns can be dangerous.” “Your reaction was everything.” “But why? It’s normal, we’ve seen you in a bikini, it’s the same.” “Francisca was very pretty, nothing was seen, only your beautiful face full of joy.” “Hahaha, Marilyn Monroe. You’re cute, nothing’s wrong.”
More people applauded the presenter: “Can you do it again? Nothing was seen.” “Calm down, nothing happened my beautiful queen.” “You look beautiful in your dress. Francisca Beautiful color, I love green.” “Good and blessed morning, you look beautiful and that color suits you very well.” “don’t worry, Fran, we didn’t see anything.” SEE THE VIDEO OF FRANCISCA TWIRLING