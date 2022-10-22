A video clip of the song Monotonia is released.

Crying Shakira shocks social media.

It’s said that the song is dedicated to Gerard Piqué. Shakira sends a message to Piqué. Shakira and Piqué’s breakup has unleashed a huge controversy. They were together for 12 years until an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer ended their marriage. They were one of the most beloved couples in show business, which is why the topic continues to be on everyone’s lips. Shakira and Piqué’s breakup shook more than just the entertainment world since it left the singer bereft. After having remained silent for several months following her separation from the footballer, she is now expressing herself. Shakira shocks social media crying in her video On Thursday, October 19, the long-awaited video for Monotonía was released. It’s a song that Shakira performed with Ozuna and it has a strong message that is apparently aimed at Gerard Piqué, since it is a brief description of what happened in their relationship. A part of the video was shared by the La Tortura singer on Instagram and it caused a huge commotion because, in the clip, you can see a disheveled Shakira in a supermarket. Filed Under: Shakira sends a message Piqué

The Colombian singer reflects on her separation from Gerard Piqué in her new song While walking through one of the aisles of the supermarket holding her groceries, Shakira’s eyes fill with tears and little by little they run down her cheeks while she sends a message that, fans insist, is addressed to Gerard Piqué. More than a performance for her video, it is a reflection of the situation that the Colombian singer is going through after her breakup with the father of her children. Immediately after she begins to cry a man appears and shoots her directly in the heart, knocking her to the floor and leaving her wounded with a huge void. But she immediately gets up from the ground and picks up her heart, which is beating very weakly. Filed Under: Shakira sends a message Piqué

Shakira sends a strong message to Piqué through her song Monotonia As tears stream down Shakira’s cheeks, she sings: “It wasn’t your fault or mine, it was the monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me, I knew this would happen… You doing the same thing with yourself, always looking for prominence. You forgot what we once were.” In another part of the video clip that is already circulating on YouTube, the singer interprets some of what happened with Piqué by saying: “Suddenly you were no longer the same, you left me because of your narcissism… You distant with your attitude and that filled me with concern.” Everything in the video seems to be a version of what is happening in the singer’s real life in the past several months. Filed Under: Shakira sends a message Piqué.

Internet users react to Monotonia Her fans immediately began commenting on the Loca singer’s reel. They were moved after seeing her cry for the pain that this situation has caused her. “You were always too much for Pique, it is his turn to see you at the top from the ground.” “How strong, the video and your facial expression! You can feel the pain.” “She has the ability to transform suffering into successful songs.” “That piece made me cry.” “It killed me to see her like this.” “Her eyes” “All the love and respect for you .” “God how much feeling.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Shakira sends a message Piqué