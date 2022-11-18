Young NJ man is crushed to death in a recycling truck

Tragedy in New Jersey.

A 19-year-old was crushed in a recycling truck after passing out in a dumpster.

He was a local musician. A real tragedy occurred in New Jersey, when authorities reported a terrible accident involving a 19-year-old local musician. As 2022 comes to a close, deaths seem to keep coming. A 19-year-old New Jersey man was crushed to death by a recycling truck after he left a party drunk and climbed into a dumpster, according to local police. Young musician crushed to death by recycling truck The remains of Kellen Bischoff, of Manahawkin, were found at the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, after the recycling truck made its usual stops Saturday morning. Kellen Bischoff, who was a well-known drummer for a local band called Hellfire, had been visiting a relative in Kutztown, in Berks County, according to the police report. He was reported missing after he attended a college party.

Kellen Bischoff was reported missing The young musician had been reported missing to the Kutztown Police Department, the local prosecutor's office said. It should be noted that he was last seen early Saturday morning after leaving an off-campus party near Kutztown University. Surveillance footage captured him climbing into the dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree store. A few hours later, the recycling truck emptied the dumpster and he met a gruesome death. Police identified Bischoff by his tattoos, according to authorities.

His friends started a GoFundMe The autopsy was carried out Monday and found no signs of foul play. A toxicology report is pending results to find out if he was intoxicated. Bischoff's friends and bandmates have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral expenses. "Kellen was the drummer in our band Hellfire and he was a dear friend to all of us," they wrote. "He was very dedicated and passionate about music and our band."

"We are heartbroken for them" His family, likewise, has created a Meal Train fundraiser where donors can arrange to drop off meals or give money to help those who are having a hard time. "We are heartbroken for them, their loss is immense," they wrote on the page. "He had incredible potential to one day be one of the best drummers. He was incredibly passionate and persistent in his pursuit of music. We couldn't have asked for a better drummer to rock our time together," his bandmates wrote on Instagram. With information from New York Post, News 12 and Daily Mail.