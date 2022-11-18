Mhoni Vidente predicts which soccer team will win the World Cup
- Mhoni Vidente was focused on Group C.
- Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland are in the psychic’s sights.
- The World Cup will start in just three days.
In just three days, one of the most anticipated events of the year will begin. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 20. The eyes of the world are on the soccer teams because everyone has their favorite to win.
Mhoni Vidente has made her predictions about the popular international sporting event since she already has the teams that could win the cup in her sights. Find out what she says about the Mexican National team.
Will Mexico be world champions?
For the Mexican National Team in the World Cup Qatar 2022, the psychic had a disappointing prediction as she said that Mexico won’t do well: “The coach, Tata, is not interested in moving Mexico forward,” said the Cuban psychic
Since the squad list was announced, Mexicans have shown their dissatisfaction on social networks, media aside great contemporary soccer players from Mexico such as striker “Chicharito” Hernández and goal keeper Carlos Acevedo.
It will NOT be a good World Cup
The choice of Qatar to host the World Cup was controversial among soccer fans. Due to the country’s harsh regulations, it could be a more somber event than usual.
It should be noted that the World Cup Qatar 2022 will begin on Sunday, November 20 with the opening match. However, Mexico makes its debut on Tuesday the 22 when the team will face Poland at 10 am Central Mexico time.
Who will win the World Cup?
For the moment, Mhoni only focused on the results for teams in Group C, which include Poland, Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Mhoni did not have high hopes for the Mexican team. For her, as for the whole world, Argentina is the favorite team to win.
"Mexico-Poland is a tie, Mexico-Argentina wins Argentina by a lot of goals, Mexico-Arab countries, I think the Arabs are going to win," Mhoni Vidente predicted.