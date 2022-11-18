Mhoni Vidente predicts which soccer team will win the World Cup

Mhoni Vidente was focused on Group C.

Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland are in the psychic’s sights.

The World Cup will start in just three days.

In just three days, one of the most anticipated events of the year will begin. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 20. The eyes of the world are on the soccer teams because everyone has their favorite to win.

Mhoni Vidente has made her predictions about the popular international sporting event since she already has the teams that could win the cup in her sights. Find out what she says about the Mexican National team.

Will Mexico be world champions?

For the Mexican National Team in the World Cup Qatar 2022, the psychic had a disappointing prediction as she said that Mexico won’t do well: “The coach, Tata, is not interested in moving Mexico forward,” said the Cuban psychic

Since the squad list was announced, Mexicans have shown their dissatisfaction on social networks, media aside great contemporary soccer players from Mexico such as striker “Chicharito” Hernández and goal keeper Carlos Acevedo.