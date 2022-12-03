Ninel Conde reaches an agreement with her ex Giovanni Medina.

The legal battle over custody of their son is on hold.

“The important thing is that Emmanuel is well.” After almost three years of disagreements and fights over the custody of their son, singer and actress Ninel Conde and her ex-partner, Giovanni Medina have reached a legal agreement. The couple have decided to put aside the controversies between them to determine what will happen to their son. Bombón Asesino shared an Instagram post with a statement announcing that the conflicts with her ex had ended. In the same way, they both say that the legal battle over their son Emmanuel is done. Ninel Conde reaches an agreement with her ex Giovanni Medina Despite the fact that they will solve their problems in peace, the custody agreement has not been made public so it is not possible to know if they have joint custody. In the post, Ninel Conde states that there is no better solution to problems than dialogue. It should be remembered that the problems between Ninel and Giovanni reached a critical point in May of this year as there was an incident in which the actress could not see her child despite having made a long journey. The artist could only see her son for a couple of hours every 15 days.

There were many problems For a few days, there was speculation about the possible arrangement between the two since, on the red carpet for an important event, Ninel declared that there was going to be an agreement with her ex regarding their son. Previously, Emmanuel’s mother suffered a lot to be able to see her little one. “Unfortunately, it’s my turn every 15 days, but hey, we hope to God that soon I can be a slightly more normal mom. There are things that one cannot control, so you have to let go, entrust them to God and push forward, there is no other way,” she declared at the time. Filed Under: Ninel Conde custody agreement

“We have decided to set aside these disputes” The statement was issued on the Mexican’s Instagram account and it says: “We have decided to put these disputes aside and cooperate with each other to achieve the goal of raising our youngest son in the best way, give him a good start and the best development opportunities available to us.” Similarly, in an interview with the media, the singer revealed that everything is for the good of her son: “The important thing is that Emmanuel is well and that he has a nice future. Not adding stones to the bag,” she told the media. Filed Under: Ninel Conde custody agreement

She was not present at Emmanuel’s birthday party A couple of weeks ago, Giovanni Medina organized a birthday party for his son Emmanuel and the Mexican actress did not attend. Through an exclusive interview with People en Español, she revealed why she was not invited to her little one’s birthday party. “The reason why I could not attend the birthday party was because I was not invited, because I’m not welcome either by the father of the child or among his circle of friends because of the things they’ve heard about me from his father,” Said the actress. With information from infobae and Excelsior. Filed Under: Ninel Conde custody agreement