Who was Puerto Rican singer Irene Cara?
Puerto Rican singer Irene Cara dies at 63. The announcement of her death shocked her fans. Who was Irene Cara?
- Puerto Rican singer Irene Cara dies at 63.
- The announcement of her death shocked her fans.
- Who was Irene Cara?
Who was Irene Cara? In 2022, celebrity deaths seem to be a daily occurrence. Recently Irene Cara, the iconic voice behind the hit songs from the movie soundtracks of Fame and Flashdance, passed away at the age of 63. Her publicist posted the announcement on Twitter and on the late singer’s website on Saturday.
Born in New York, Cara began her Broadway career with bit parts in short-lived shows, though a musical called The Me Nobody Knows was staged more than 300 times. She toured with Jesus Christ Superstar in the role of Mary Magdalene in the mid-’90s, and the musical Flashdance toured in 2012-14.
Irene Cara’s mysterious death
Irene Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, saying the cause of death was “currently unknown”. Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday. Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact day of her death was not reported.
“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” publicist Judith A. Moose posted online. “Irene’s family has requested privacy in processing her grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever in her music and her films,” she added. Filed Under: Who is Irene Cara
Cara’s successful career
During her career, Cara had three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including Breakdance, Out Here On My Own, Fame, and Flashdance…What A Feeling, which spent six weeks at number one. Her songs were true anthems, happy and full of the energy of early 80s pop.
Tributes abounded Saturday on social media. Deborah Cox said that Cara inspired her, and Holly Robinson Peete, who recalled seeing her on stage, said: “The crazy combination of talent and beauty just overwhelmed me. This hurts my heart so much.” Filed Under: Who is Irene Cara
One of the most recognized Hispanic artists
Cara rose to the fore among the young actors playing performing arts school students in Alan Parker’s Fame, co-starring Debbie Allen, Paul McCrane and Anne Meara. Cara played Coco Hernández, a dancer who endures all kinds of hardships and a terrifying nude photo session.
She sang the title song with the chorus — Remember my name. I’m gonna live forever — which would be nominated for an Oscar for best original song. She also sang Out Here on My Own, Hot Lunch Jam, and I Sing the Body Electric. With information from Associated Press and ABC News. Filed Under: Who is Irene Cara