Who was Puerto Rican singer Irene Cara?

Who was Irene Cara? In 2022, celebrity deaths seem to be a daily occurrence. Recently Irene Cara, the iconic voice behind the hit songs from the movie soundtracks of Fame and Flashdance, passed away at the age of 63. Her publicist posted the announcement on Twitter and on the late singer’s website on Saturday.

Born in New York, Cara began her Broadway career with bit parts in short-lived shows, though a musical called The Me Nobody Knows was staged more than 300 times. She toured with Jesus Christ Superstar in the role of Mary Magdalene in the mid-’90s, and the musical Flashdance toured in 2012-14.

Irene Cara’s mysterious death

Irene Cara’s publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, saying the cause of death was “currently unknown”. Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday. Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact day of her death was not reported.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," publicist Judith A. Moose posted online. "Irene's family has requested privacy in processing her grief," Moose wrote. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever in her music and her films," she added.