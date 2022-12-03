Sasha and Milan were caught showing their love for their mother.

Shakira’s children are more affectionate with her than Piqué.

Piqué looked awkward at a baseball game. The soap opera between Shakira and Piqué continues to be on everyone’s lips and this time it’s the children of the former couple, Milán and Sasha, who unintentionally rubbed salt into the wound. They were with their famous parents who had to see each other a few days ago in the final of the Catalonia Cup, where their son’s team won. It turns out that while it was already agreed that Shakira would take her children to live in Miami, Piqué continues going strong with his girlfriend Clara Chía, as well as with his company Kosmos. However, a few days ago, the former couple had to face each other for Milan’s baseball game and were on video in several awkward moments. Shakira’s children love her more than Piqué The cameras of El Gordo y la Flaca were on the baseball field at Milan’s game. He is the eldest son of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, both of whom came to see him play. Shakira went with her brother and had to leave her children with the former soccer player, because they were going to spend a few days together. Previously, infobae had reported that the awkward encounter between the former celebrity couple had led to Shakira apparently making an obscene gesture towards her ex Piqué while he was distracted by his cell phone during his son’s game, but now more images are leaking.

Are Piqué’s children rude to his face? Milan and Sasha are closer to Shakira, that is evident, and they spend more time with their famous mother. However they also spend time with their father Piqué. Media like Univision, and People en Español have noticed that the children seem to love the singer more. While the interaction between Shakira and Piqué was nil, because they didn’t even look at each other, at the end of Milan’s match, the boy ran to hug his mother. She congratulated her son while her ex and his parents saw her… but the worst for the ex-soccer player was yet to come…

Shakira is hugged by her children as her ex looks astonished As the children celebrated their win, Piqué approached them but they were hugging Shakira. He and his parents watched and waited for them to let go of the Te felicito singer to take them away. The images have gone around the world in the middle of the soap opera of Shakira and Piqué, who at that moment didn’t even turn to look at each other. So it seems that the fact that agreements have been reached doesn’t mean that there is a cordial relationship between the two.

Do Milan and Sasha love their mom more than their dad? In the end, Shakira said goodbye to Sasha and Milan who left with Piqué and his parents to spend a few days with them. However, people seem to be on the singer’s side judging from the comments on El Gordo y La Flaca’s Instagram. “That man is even a bad father, he was distant with his children. But those little ones are blessed with their mother.” “That’s the way parents are, they go to see their children but they don’t pay attention to them!” “It is CLEARLY noticeable that Gerard was not interested in attending that game, he only did it to comply with Clara.” “Shakira’s behavior has been excellent for me and Gerard, as always, behaving like an immature brat accompanied by his daddies.” “They both look very immature, they should have a cordial relationship but she still looks very hurt, it is noticeable that she hates him, she doesn’t forgive him,” people wrote. SEE THE VIDEO OF SHAKIRA’S CHILDREN HERE. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.