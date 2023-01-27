Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

Jessie Lemonier played for the Detroit Lions.

Sad news for the professional football world on Thursday as Jessie Lemonier, who played for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, died at the age of 25.

The linebacker had built an impressive career at his young age, as he played for three NFL teams: the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The sad news was confirmed through the official Twitter account of the Detroit Lions on Thursday morning, as the team mourned the loss of their former player and prayed for his family.

The team tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier… Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”