Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dies at 25
Jessie Lemonier played for the Detroit Lions. As of now it is not known how he died. The former linebacker passed away at the age of 25.
Sad news for the professional football world on Thursday as Jessie Lemonier, who played for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, died at the age of 25.
The linebacker had built an impressive career at his young age, as he played for three NFL teams: the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The sad news was confirmed through the official Twitter account of the Detroit Lions on Thursday morning, as the team mourned the loss of their former player and prayed for his family.
The team tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier… Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Former NFL player’s cause of death unknown
Like the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers also shared a post mourning the loss of the player at such a young age. Their tweet reads: “Gone too soon, our hearts are with Jessie’s family, friends and loved ones.”
According to The Sun, the cause of Jessie Lemonier’s death is unknown at this time. The player’s loved ones have not spoken publicly.
Teammates mourn Jessie Lemonier’s death
He wrote: “My brother man. We came in to the league together and we had to battle through everything rookie year to get to where we are. You were always filled with life bro. I LOVE YOU BRO!”
Lemonier’s NFL career
Jessie Lemonier was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent and played six games in the 2020 season for the team. In 2021 he moved on to the Detroit Lions where he had two starts in the season.
In addition to this, he was also on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals and this year he was going to play in the XFL.