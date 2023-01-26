Sad and surprising news in the soccer world.

Spanish soccer player Diego Montes dies of leukemia.

The young athlete was just 20 years old. The world of soccer is in mourning. The Praíña Sporting Club team of La Provincia de La Coruña in Spain announced the tragic death of Spanish soccer player Diego Montes. He was diagnosed with leukemia less than a year ago. The young athlete was just 20 years old. According to El Español, Diego had made the decision to return to the field in November as as part of the club’s coaching staff. His brother David also played for them and his father Delfín is a coach. The Praíña Sporting Club revealed that it is retiring his shirt with the number two. Diego Montes was “a very loved young man” The official Instagram account of the Praíña Sporting Club team reported on the passing of soccer player Diego Montes, who was diagnosed with leukemia on January 24 of last year. “One year later, and after fighting hard against this cursed disease, Diego’s body said ‘enough’, leaving a deep sadness at the club, where he was a much-loved young man and where we all closely admired his hard battle with leukemia.” It should be noted that the athlete played his last official match at the Manuel Anxo Cortizo Stadium on December 21. He dreamt of wearing the number two jersey again, but unfortunately, is no longer be possible. (Filed Under: Diego Montes dies of leukemia)

“Diego once again gave us all a life lesson with his willpower” Another part of this message talked about how Diego Montes gave all his teammates and other members of the club a life lesson with his willpower: “It was lucky Running into you Diego, we feel absolute admiration for the willpower and for that integrity that you have always shown us as a tireless fighter against this damn disease. Thank you for everything, Diego Montes.” “From SD Cacheiras, we want to send a hug to the entire Praiña family, as well as Diego’s family. Rest in peace.” “Our deepest condolences to family and loved ones. An example of strength, courage and integrity.” “From the San Mamed family, we feel deep sadness upon hearing the news. We want to send you the strongest hug to accompany everyone,” read some of the comments.

He was diagnosed with cancer in his first year as a footballer According to NIUS Diario, Diego Montes received the news that he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was halfway through his first season with the team and after three seasons with the club. His teammates went to the hospital where he was being treated to show him their full support. The athlete’s remains will be buried in the San Xorxe de Vea cemetery: “At 19 years old this was not his time, but now we have nothing left to do but accept it and endure it,” said the footballer’s father just after he was diagnosed.”

Diego Montes “was everyone’s little brother” Diego Montes’s girlfriend initially noticed that the soccer player had some small spots on his neck. The next day, they had spread to his armpits, according to Faro de Vigo. She made him go to the doctor where he was diagnosed with aggressive leukemia. His good physical condition helped him cope with the disease. Pilar Bernárdez, a teacher at IES Nº1, as well as a counselor at this study center, was in charge of putting together audios to lift Diego’s spirits. He was extremely grateful for these expressions of affection: “He was a player who came from the quarry and who soon began training with us. He was a very loved and dynamic boy, so in the end he was like everyone’s little brother” said Luis López Bueno, goalkeeper and captain of the team.