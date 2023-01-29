José Fernández’s autopsy reveals the truth behind his tragic accident
The Cuban pitcher passed away on September 25, 2016. His autopsy reveals that he had consumed illicit substances. Fernández played for the Marlins.
José Fernández, a well-known Major League Baseball pitcher for the Miami Marlins, passed away in 2016, in an accident that he himself caused. His autopsy reveals the truth behind what happened.
Born in Cuba, José Fernández was nicknamed “El Niño” in the world of baseball, due to his characteristic attitude when it came to playing and spending time with the other players. No one expected him to die in such an atrocious incident.
How did José Fernández die?
José “El Niño” Fernández died in a very tragic way in Miami. In addition to his death, the two people who were with him at the time of the terrible accident that ended his life also died.
The Marlins pitcher was driving a boat in the Government Cut area in Miami with two of his friends. Fernández was going to fast and wound up crashing into a rocky area on the morning of September 25, 2016.
José Fernández’s autopsy reveals that he was not sober
According to El País, after José Fernández’s death, the autopsy revealed something about the baseball player who was driving at more than 60 miles an hour in his boat: He was not sober.
According to the autopsy carried out a month after his death, the 24-year-old pitcher had a high level of alcohol in his blood in addition to cocaine. The impact of the crash caused José Fernández to die of head and thoracic trauma.
The families of the two friends who were also killed filed a lawsuit
According to El Pais, before going out on the boat, José and his two friends were drinking in a bar. After the crash, the families of Emilio Macías and Eduardo Rivero filed a lawsuit against the player for negligence, in addition to requesting that they be compensated with part of his estate.
However, the baseball player’s lawyer maintained that Fernández was not driving the boat, since moments before the accident José was speaking with a man on the phone, who later testified and affirmed that he heard the pitcher yelling for them to turn quickly to the left before the tragedy.
His lawyer’s statement was ruled out
After a thorough investigation of the tragic accident, authorities came to the conclusion that José Fernández was indeed driving the boat, since the phone call took place 12 minutes before the accident.
Jose Fernandez will be remembered for being a promising young Major League Baseball player at 24 years of age. However, he will also be remembered for the fatal accident that killed his two friends. To read more about celebrity autopsies click HERE.