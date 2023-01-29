José Fernández’s autopsy reveals the truth behind his tragic accident

The Cuban pitcher passed away on September 25, 2016.

His autopsy reveals that he had consumed illicit substances.

Fernández played for the Marlins.

José Fernández, a well-known Major League Baseball pitcher for the Miami Marlins, passed away in 2016, in an accident that he himself caused. His autopsy reveals the truth behind what happened.

Born in Cuba, José Fernández was nicknamed “El Niño” in the world of baseball, due to his characteristic attitude when it came to playing and spending time with the other players. No one expected him to die in such an atrocious incident.

How did José Fernández die?

José “El Niño” Fernández died in a very tragic way in Miami. In addition to his death, the two people who were with him at the time of the terrible accident that ended his life also died.

The Marlins pitcher was driving a boat in the Government Cut area in Miami with two of his friends. Fernández was going to fast and wound up crashing into a rocky area on the morning of September 25, 2016.