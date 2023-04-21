Musician Otis Redding III dies at 59 after battling cancer (PHOTOS)
A beloved musician has died. Otis Redding III lost his battle with cancer. After the death of Moonbin, a member of ASTRO, it's been a sad week.
Show business deaths never stop. A week after the sudden death of Julián Figueroa, on Wednesday, 25-year-old Moonbin, a member of the K-Pop band ASTRO, was found dead. Now Otis Redding III has passed away.
The singer and musician, son of the legendary soul performer of the ’60s who bore the same name, had a long battle with cancer. His death was announced Wednesday at noon.
Otis Redding III passed away on Wednesday
His family released a statement explaining that Otis Redding died from cancer at 59 years old. He had many projects and plans for the future, which unfortunately he will no longer be able to fulfill for all his fans.
Otis Redding III’s life was not easy. He lost his father, Otis Redding, when he was just three in a spectacular plane crash in December 1967, according to the Chicago Tribune. Ten years later, the musician’s son formed a band with his brother Dexter and began conquering the music industry.
His family confirmed his death
Otis Redding III’s family released the following statement: “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening,” Karla Redding wrote.
The late singer and musician, together with his brother Dexter, formed the funk band The Redding. They recorded six albums in the 1980s, the last in 1988. Although they never achieved the success that their father had two decades ago, they continued to shine in music.
The Otis Redding Foundation
Otis Redding III’s family foundation runs summer camps for kids who wanted to learn music. Up to his final days, the singer came to perform his father’s songs, even appearing at Carnegie Hall and performing at private ceremonies and even weddings.
He was always grateful for his father’s musical legacy even though he did not achieve his fame. He said in interviews: “No matter how hard I try to make my own music, it’s always like, ‘Please sing one of your dad’s songs.’ So I go and live with that but that doesn’t cause me any pressure.”
Fans offer condolences
Several fans of Otis Redding III expressed their support for his family: “I send my prayers and support to his family.” “What a sad day.” “59 years and he still had more to live.” “He loved his music, what sad news.”
More fans reacted to the death of the singer and musician: “This is really sad, may his soul have a lot of peace.” “How sad, cancer is a really cruel disease.” “Peace to the soul of such a beautiful singer.” “That is totally heartbreaking,” more people tweeted.