Musician Otis Redding III dies at 59 after battling cancer (PHOTOS)

Otis Redding III lost his battle with cancer.

After the death of Moonbin, a member of ASTRO, it’s been a sad week.

Show business deaths never stop. A week after the sudden death of Julián Figueroa, on Wednesday, 25-year-old Moonbin, a member of the K-Pop band ASTRO, was found dead. Now Otis Redding III has passed away.

The singer and musician, son of the legendary soul performer of the ’60s who bore the same name, had a long battle with cancer. His death was announced Wednesday at noon.

His family released a statement explaining that Otis Redding died from cancer at 59 years old. He had many projects and plans for the future, which unfortunately he will no longer be able to fulfill for all his fans.

Otis Redding III’s life was not easy. He lost his father, Otis Redding, when he was just three in a spectacular plane crash in December 1967, according to the Chicago Tribune. Ten years later, the musician’s son formed a band with his brother Dexter and began conquering the music industry.