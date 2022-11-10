Jenni Rivera’s mother blew up.

She said she will not to remain silent.

She’s protecting her integrity and that of her children.

The mother of singer Jenni Rivera has reached her limit and now she has a strong warning for those who attack her or her children. Mrs. Rosa is ‘fed up’ and threatens not to remain silent in the face of accusations against Don Pedro Rivera.

A video clip featuring Señora Rosa and Don Pedro Rivera, parents of the deceased Diva de la banda, has begun to go viral. After the controversy that arose over statements by Don Pedro’s wife, it seems that the conflict is just beginning.

Mrs. Rosa is ‘fed up’ and threatens to speak out

After recent remarks by Juanita Ahumada, Don Pedro’s wife, a strong message from Doña Rosa was spread on @Chamonic’s Instagram. “Out there they are talking about my children and they are talking about me, and I am not going to remain silent,” said Jenni Rivera’s mother.

“I am going to do an interview and we are going to see who we can shut up. I have not messed with anyone, I started working with Mr. Rivera, they lie when they say that in Mariposa de Barrio we slept together because we are separated. I’m going to shut up anybody who has something to say about me, I’m a decent woman,” she insisted.