Mrs. Rosa is ‘fed up’ with accusations against Don Pedro Rivera and says she won’t stay silent (VIDEO)
- Jenni Rivera’s mother blew up.
- She said she will not to remain silent.
- She’s protecting her integrity and that of her children.
The mother of singer Jenni Rivera has reached her limit and now she has a strong warning for those who attack her or her children. Mrs. Rosa is ‘fed up’ and threatens not to remain silent in the face of accusations against Don Pedro Rivera.
A video clip featuring Señora Rosa and Don Pedro Rivera, parents of the deceased Diva de la banda, has begun to go viral. After the controversy that arose over statements by Don Pedro’s wife, it seems that the conflict is just beginning.
Mrs. Rosa is ‘fed up’ and threatens to speak out
After recent remarks by Juanita Ahumada, Don Pedro’s wife, a strong message from Doña Rosa was spread on @Chamonic’s Instagram. “Out there they are talking about my children and they are talking about me, and I am not going to remain silent,” said Jenni Rivera’s mother.
“I am going to do an interview and we are going to see who we can shut up. I have not messed with anyone, I started working with Mr. Rivera, they lie when they say that in Mariposa de Barrio we slept together because we are separated. I’m going to shut up anybody who has something to say about me, I’m a decent woman,” she insisted.
Doña Rosa was accused of sleeping with Don Pedro Rivera despite being divorced
According to TV Notas magazine, after Don Pedro Rivera announced his separation from Juanita Ahumada, she decided to reveal the difficult times and humiliation she experienced with the Rivera family, particularly with Mrs. Rosa.
Juanita gave the program Siéntese quien pueda extensive information about the reasons for her divorce. She said it was not only a lack of love, but that several people from the Rivera family were behind it all.
Rosie Rivera warned her that she needed to be strong
Juanita Ahumada pointed out that she had been humiliated by the Riveras on more than one occasion. One of the last situations that she highlighted was they were doing promotion for Mariposa de Barrio, the Jenni Rivera bioseries.
At that time, Juanita told Siéntese quien pueda, Don Pedro and Mrs. Rosa shared a room despite the fact that their marriage had ended many years ago and despite the fact that he was now a married man. Ahumada even commented that Rosa Rivera warned her “you need to be strong” if she wanted Don Pedro.
“They started working a long time ago so that we wouldn’t be together”
According to Channel 13, Juanita and Don Pedro were together for more than 13 years. However, one of the things that she could not ignore were the many humiliations that she experienced as a woman.
“I have mixed feelings, but as soon as he said we were married, the conflict started and some of them started working long ago to make sure we weren’t together,” Juanita told TV Notas. With information from Canal 13.