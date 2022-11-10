Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77 (PHOTOS)

Gal Costa’s rep confirmed her death.

The return of the singer after the Covid-19 pandemic.

She had canceled concerts due to health problems.

Singer Gal Costa dies. Brazilian music is considered some of the catchiest in the world and the Latin rhythm that characterizes it inspires people to dance. However, the Brazilian music world is in mourning due to a recent loss — the death of singer, Gal Costa.

The icon of Brazilian music died at the age of 77, according to her representative. However, the details of her death have not been specified so far. Gal was known for songs like Um Dia de Domingo, Chuva de Prata and Lágrimas Negras.

Gal Costa recently had surgery

Although her cause of death has not been released, according to Infobae, the singer was forced to cancel some performances months before due to surgery to remove a nodule in her right nostril.

Maria Costa Pena was born in Salvador de Bahia in September 1945. While growing up, she focused on the fact that she wanted to dedicate herself to the arts and her main interest was Brazilian music. For years, she was considered an incredible Bossa Nova and Brazilian pop singer. Filed Under: Singer Gal Costa dies