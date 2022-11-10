Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77 (PHOTOS)
Gal Costa's rep confirmed her death. The return of the singer after the Covid-19 pandemic. She had canceled concerts due to health problems.
Singer Gal Costa dies. Brazilian music is considered some of the catchiest in the world and the Latin rhythm that characterizes it inspires people to dance. However, the Brazilian music world is in mourning due to a recent loss — the death of singer, Gal Costa.
The icon of Brazilian music died at the age of 77, according to her representative. However, the details of her death have not been specified so far. Gal was known for songs like Um Dia de Domingo, Chuva de Prata and Lágrimas Negras.
Gal Costa recently had surgery
Although her cause of death has not been released, according to Infobae, the singer was forced to cancel some performances months before due to surgery to remove a nodule in her right nostril.
Maria Costa Pena was born in Salvador de Bahia in September 1945. While growing up, she focused on the fact that she wanted to dedicate herself to the arts and her main interest was Brazilian music. For years, she was considered an incredible Bossa Nova and Brazilian pop singer.
She marked a new generation in Brazilian music
According to Página 12, Gal Costa, as she was known professionally, was a great performer, equal to artists like Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Maria Bethania. She was part of a generation that marked the history of Brazilian music.
It should be noted that Gal knew how to develop her artistic career despite the conservatism of the military dictatorship, which lasted from 1964 to 1985. Costa broke molds and stereotypes with her incredible talent.
Gal Costa’s return after years of absence
Infobae reported that the artist had just returned to performing, which she had stopped in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. She got an amazing reception from the public, however, this did not last long.
A tour that was scheduled to for Brazil had to be postponed due to her recent surgery. In addition, she planned to visit Europe in September but her health problems prevented her.
The president of Brazil says goodbye
According to Tele Sur TV, Gal was one of the main attractions of the Primavera Sound festival which took place in Brazil. However, her performance was canceled at the last minute. Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, shared a message on Twitter saying goodbye to the popular Brazilian artist.
"Gal Costa was one of the greatest singers in the world, one of our leading artists to bring the name and sounds of Brazil to the entire planet. Her talent, technique and audacity enriched and renewed our culture, formed and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians," said the president-elect.