Mother of the Nashville school shooter’s shocking Facebook posts
The mother of the Nashville school shooter Facebook posts come out. She appeared to be an anti-gun activist who worked to keep guns out of schools.
- The mother of the Nashville school shooter’s Facebook posts come out.
- She appeared to be an anti-gun activist.
- Norma Hale seemed to have a loving relationship with her child.
After the Nashville police confirmed the identity of the Covenant school shooter, shocking posts made by Audrey Hale’s mother before the terrible attack were unofficially revealed. At the moment, it has not been confirmed that Norma Hale is actually Audrey’s mother, but a search warrant was served at her house.
Authorities are working to understand what occurred inside the school and have reported that the maps and notes that Hale made before entering the school and shooting three adults and three children have been found.
AUDREY HALE’S MOTHER WAS AN ANTI-GUN ACTIVIST
After the identity of the Nashville elementary school shooter was revealed, unofficial sources released a series of posts made by Norma Fort Hale, who was identified as the shooter’s mother.
One of the posts that attracted attention was made in 2018 and urged her followers to sign a petition to ban weapons near schools. “So important!” read the Facebook post shared by Norma Hale. It contains an image of children on a school bus and indicates that it was a petition keep guns away from schools.
A different Audrey?
In the post where she reveals more about her daughter, Norma Hale wrote that in 2015, Audrey wrote thank you notes to her teachers, and added special words of support for one who had lost his son. She pointed out how amazing her daughter was.
“So Audrey wrote “thank you” notes to all her professors at the end of her summer semester. These were some of her words from her to Mr. Cook, who lost his son in a car accident almost a year ago: ‘Don’t ever let anything or anyone steal your joy. You have a reason and a purpose to be here.’ Amazing, Dre. I love you,” said Norma Hale’s post.
Was Audrey Hale devoted to her religion?
Audrey Hale’s mother revealed that her daughter was very devoted to her religion. In one of the images that she shared, Hale is shown to have made a drawing directed to God.
“I found this in a devotional book that I lent Audrey,” said Audrey Hale’s mother, showing a heart her daughter drew with the word “God,” made in 2019. Almost four years after that display of love, Hale ended up murdering six people, including three children, at a private school she had attended.
Was the Nashville shooter’s mom proud of her kids?
In 2017, she declared that she was proud of her two children. Norma Hale shared several family photos. According to the New York Post she was an organizer in the local church and was an anti-gun activist.
“Just grateful to be the Mom of these 2 awesome kids!” Hale wrote in the post, sharing a photo with two of her children. In the image, Audrey looks totally different from how she looked recently.
How did the shooting take place?
A 28-year-old shooter, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, broke into the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee and killed three children and three adults. It’s unknown what the motive was, according to EFE.
The police identified Hale as a transgender person. The media referred to Hale as “she” though, according to EFE, the shooter used the pronouns “he/him” on social media. Hale died inside the school during a confrontation with the authorities.