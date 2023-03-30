Mother of the Nashville school shooter’s shocking Facebook posts

The mother of the Nashville school shooter’s Facebook posts come out.

She appeared to be an anti-gun activist.

Norma Hale seemed to have a loving relationship with her child.

After the Nashville police confirmed the identity of the Covenant school shooter, shocking posts made by Audrey Hale’s mother before the terrible attack were unofficially revealed. At the moment, it has not been confirmed that Norma Hale is actually Audrey’s mother, but a search warrant was served at her house.

Authorities are working to understand what occurred inside the school and have reported that the maps and notes that Hale made before entering the school and shooting three adults and three children have been found.

AUDREY HALE’S MOTHER WAS AN ANTI-GUN ACTIVIST

After the identity of the Nashville elementary school shooter was revealed, unofficial sources released a series of posts made by Norma Fort Hale, who was identified as the shooter’s mother.

One of the posts that attracted attention was made in 2018 and urged her followers to sign a petition to ban weapons near schools. “So important!” read the Facebook post shared by Norma Hale. It contains an image of children on a school bus and indicates that it was a petition keep guns away from schools.