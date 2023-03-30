Texas Republicans propose an extreme immigration law.

They want to create a special Border Protection Unit.

It would allow citizens to arrest migrants.

The Republicans in Texas are proposing a law creating a Border Protection Unit which would deputize citizens to detain migrants. These citizen agents would also get legal protection for their actions in that regard. The concept is already being referred to as a “death squad”.

Republican Dade Phelan, the speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, has said he will seek to pass the law and see it through to the end, in order to “protect the border” and the state of Texas.

Supplementary legislation in the Texas Senate will make living in the state without documents a crime. Those found guilty could face up to a year in prison and, if they are repeat offenders, ten years, according to The Intercept.

Undocumented immigrants who also have a criminal record could even face life in prison. The plan seeks to create a sort of vigilante group, leading Republicans to call the new law, the “Border Protection Unit Act”.