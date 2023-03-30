Judge orders Mike Pence to testify about Trump and Jan. 6
On Tuesday, March 28, former US president, Donald Trump, found himself involved in yet another problem as now his former vice president, Mike Pence, will have to testify about him and the Jan. 6 riots.
In addition to testifying about Donald Trump and his attempt to overturn the election in 2020, Mike Pence also has to make statements about the attack on the Capitol that occurred in 2021.
A federal judge ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department’s investigation into the efforts of the former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.
That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains sealed. They said Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the building while Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the vote.
MIKE PENCE TRIED TO AVOID TESTIFYING ABOUT TRUMP
Pence and his lawyers had cited constitutional grounds to challenge the subpoena. They argued that because he was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate that day, he was protected from being compelled to testify under the Constitution’s “speech and debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning.
Pence’s team is weighing whether to appeal, U.S. District Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg’s sealed ruling setting up the unprecedented scenario of a former vice president being forced to give potentially damaging testimony against the president he once served.
A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR INVESTIGATES TRUMP’S ELECTION TAMPERING IN 2020
Pence was subpoenaed earlier this year to appear before the grand jury in Washington investigating election interference. A special counsel for the Justice Department, Jack Smith, is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the presidential election in 2020 to keep Trump in power.
Multiple Trump aides have already appeared before the grand jury, as well as another panel examining Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club.
PENCE SAYS TRUMP PUT HIS LIFE AT RISK
Pence has spoken at length about Trump’s lobbying campaign urging him to reject President Joe Biden’s victory in the days leading up to January 6, including in his book, So Help Me God, the AP reports.
Pence, as vice president, had a ceremonial role overseeing the counting of the Electoral College votes, but did not have the power to influence the results. Pence has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day and said that history will hold him “accountable”.