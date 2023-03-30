Judge orders Mike Pence to testify about Trump and Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify about Trump.

A judge ruled he must appear before a grand jury.

He will give his statements on Trump, Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, March 28, former US president, Donald Trump, found himself involved in yet another problem as now his former vice president, Mike Pence, will have to testify about him and the Jan. 6 riots.

In addition to testifying about Donald Trump and his attempt to overturn the election in 2020, Mike Pence also has to make statements about the attack on the Capitol that occurred in 2021.

Judge orders Mike Pence to testify about Trump

A federal judge ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department’s investigation into the efforts of the former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains sealed. They said Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the building while Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the vote.