Find out when millions will receive checks for up to $500!

EXTRA MONEY IN A FEW DAYS! US authorities announced the date when millions of residents will receive a check for up to $500, so pay attention to find out if you are one of the lucky ones who will receive this new payment.
In view of truly worrying inflation, local and state governments in the United States have designed various programs consisting of tax refunds or stimulus checks, that will put more money in the pockets of the people, in hopes of easing their financial burden.
In Virginia, officials approved the distribution of single checks for up to $500 as part of a tax refund program that they anticipate may benefit more than three million taxpayers in the state.
To qualify for the payment and get the help, Virginia residents must have filed their state tax return for last year before July 1. If you haven’t, you still have a chance of getting the money, but you have to hurry to file your taxes before November 1.
When will I receive my check?
Whatever the case, eligible people will be able to get their tax refund, although the difference is in when can you receive it. Officials confirmed that they will start sending the checks on September 19th to those who have filed their taxes before July 1st.
The distribution will start next week and they expect all recipients to receive their tax refund before October 31. On the other hand, if you file your taxes late, then you’ll also receive your relief money long after everyone else.
How much money will I get?
Note that in Virginia, the amount of money you receive will depend on how you file your taxes. Approved one-time payments of $250 are for individual taxpayers and of $500 for joint filers.
The good news is that Virginia isn’t the only state that has approved help for residents. California for example, will start handing out checks between $200 and $1,050 for people who have been residents of the state for at least six months of tax year 2020 and who filed their 2020 tax return before October 15, 2021.
More money in other states
Whereas in Colorado approved a tax refund of $750 for individual filers or $1,500 for joint filers who have been residents for all of 2021. While in Delaware approved $300 one-time payments for residents who filed their 2021 state income tax return by the due date.
For its part, in Maine will distribute payments of $850 dollars for individual taxpayers with income less than $100,000 dollars and $1,700 dollars for joint taxpayers with income less than $150,000 dollars, who are residents and file their tax return before October 31, 2022.