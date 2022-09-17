Find out when millions will receive checks for up to $500!

Officials approved checks for up to $500.

Find out when millions of people will receive the money.

How much will each taxpayer receive?

EXTRA MONEY IN A FEW DAYS! US authorities announced the date when millions of residents will receive a check for up to $500, so pay attention to find out if you are one of the lucky ones who will receive this new payment.

In view of truly worrying inflation, local and state governments in the United States have designed various programs consisting of tax refunds or stimulus checks, that will put more money in the pockets of the people, in hopes of easing their financial burden.

In Virginia, officials approved the distribution of single checks for up to $500 as part of a tax refund program that they anticipate may benefit more than three million taxpayers in the state.

To qualify for the payment and get the help, Virginia residents must have filed their state tax return for last year before July 1. If you haven’t, you still have a chance of getting the money, but you have to hurry to file your taxes before November 1.