Hundreds of thousands of eligible Americans will receive two relief payments totaling $3,200 within days, as long as they meet certain crucial requirements, reported The Sun.

These are two new payments from Alaska that will be sent at the end of September in a lump sum after Governor Mike Dunleavy approved a stimulus package to help state residents on June 29.

Alaskans will receive $3200

According to Marca, the two payments belong to different programs to help fight inflation. The larger of the two payments will come from the Alaska Permanent Fund, amounting to $2,550.

On the other hand, the second payment is a $650 energy relief check. "Alaskans have waited seven long years for a fair and substantial dividend, and it couldn't have come at a more important time," Governor Dunleavy said in a press release.