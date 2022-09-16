Hundreds of thousands of Americans will receive two payments totaling $3,200
Hundreds of thousands of eligible Americans will receive two relief payments totaling $3,200 within days, as long as they meet certain crucial requirements, reported The Sun.
These are two new payments from Alaska that will be sent at the end of September in a lump sum after Governor Mike Dunleavy approved a stimulus package to help state residents on June 29.
According to Marca, the two payments belong to different programs to help fight inflation. The larger of the two payments will come from the Alaska Permanent Fund, amounting to $2,550.
On the other hand, the second payment is a $650 energy relief check. "Alaskans have waited seven long years for a fair and substantial dividend, and it couldn't have come at a more important time," Governor Dunleavy said in a press release.
Money to help fight inflation
“Alaskans, especially in rural communities, will have to pay extraordinarily high fuel and heating oil bills this winter, and rampant inflation is forcing all Alaskan families to pay more for basic needs like food and medicines.”
"Alaskans deserve a constitutional amendment that protects the PFD from politicians and special interests, and establishes a funding formula that we can all count on," the governor added.
Who qualifies for the check?
Alaska’s payments are scheduled to be sent as a lump sum on September 20. Those who receive the check via direct deposit will have the money immediately while those who do so through paper checks will receive it starting on October 3.
To qualify for the Permanent Fund dividend, a taxpayer must be an Alaska resident for the entire calendar year preceding the date a dividend is claimed and intend to remain an Alaska resident indefinitely at the time a dividend is claimed.