Since 2020, the United States has approved thousands of dollars in aid at the federal, state and local levels. Now, in 2022, the question many are asking is whether the checks will continue and that answer varies from state to state.
In past years, the Biden and Trump administrations approved major stimulus programs for millions of Americans with $1,200, $600 and $1,400 pandemic checks.
Who will receive the new child care checks?
The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning announced that thousands of workers will receive a check for $400 – $500 as a retention incentive. More than 4,000 people will be eligible for this aid focused on keeping child care available for families.
Child care workers throughout King County, Washington, including staff at the Tiny Tots Developmental Center in Seattle, will receive individual payments between $400 and $500, according to a statement reviewed by MundoNOW.
More aid in the US
The program allows workers to access $7.4 million in joint funds from the city of Seattle and King County, which were earmarked to support child care workers in the region, according to the Department of Education and Seattle Early Learning.
In addition, a Department of Education and Early Learning flexible spending stabilization grant program was announced. “The City of Seattle Child Care Stabilization Grants are a lifeline to help sustain child care programs,” said Susan Brown, spokesperson for the Greater Seattle Child Care Business Coalition.
Payments for another 12,000 people
The grants will be in the amount of $1,000 and will go to 365 family child care providers throughout the city. In addition, 12,000 people will get help through a “one-time child care retention payment,” according to the statement.
"Due to the number of applications, these one-time retention payments will be between $400 and $500 per child care worker," the Department of Education and Early Learning announced. The payments will be distributed through the payroll of those selected.
When will $400 – $500 payments arrive?
These payments already started going out in August and according to the statement, they will continue to be issued until October 2022. “Child care workers showed up every day for the children and families of our city during the pandemic, and now it’s our turn to do it,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.
"DEEL is very pleased that these payments are made to support our amazing partners in the child care community," said Dr. Dwane Chappelle, director of the Department of Early Learning and Education, in the statement.