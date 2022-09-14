Who qualifies for the payments?

Child care workers will get staff retention payments.

When will the checks arrive?

Since 2020, the United States has approved thousands of dollars in aid at the federal, state and local levels. Now, in 2022, the question many are asking is whether the checks will continue and that answer varies from state to state.

In past years, the Biden and Trump administrations approved major stimulus programs for millions of Americans with $1,200, $600 and $1,400 pandemic checks.

Who will receive the new child care checks?

The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning announced that thousands of workers will receive a check for $400 – $500 as a retention incentive. More than 4,000 people will be eligible for this aid focused on keeping child care available for families.

Child care workers throughout King County, Washington, including staff at the Tiny Tots Developmental Center in Seattle, will receive individual payments between $400 and $500, according to a statement reviewed by MundoNOW.