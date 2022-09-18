Can my spouse use my Costco membership if I don’t go with them?

Do you have a Costco membership? Know its benefits!

Costco membership gives you discounts on online purchases. Take advantage of them!

Find out what the conditions of this membership are.

Costco is one of biggest stores in the world. This chain offers annual memberships, which can be purchased by anyone of legal age at a price starting at $60, although there are other levels of memberships that cost more and have greater benefits.

With over 115 million members worldwide, it’s no wonder the store boasts profits of $200 billion dollars annually. Perhaps that is why the store has certain rules about using your membership.

Who can use my membership?

Do you know if your spouse can use your Costco membership? Being a family, the most obvious thing would be for both of you to use that card, right? However, Costco’s rules have long been stipulated, and among them is that only the holder of the membership may use it.

This means that no one but you will be able to use your membership, even if it is a member of your family. However, this does not mean that your family members can’t go into Costco, since each member can bring up to two people to the store and add one more user to their annual plan.