Millions of Americans will receive direct payments of $270 this month

Millions of eligible Americans will receive a direct payment of $270 this October. These relief checks will be sent to residents of New York, according to The Sun.

The payments for New Yorkers are part of a $475 million package that was approved by state lawmakers earlier this year. More than 1.75 million eligible Americans will receive checks.

Payments in New York state will arrive this month

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, 1.75 million people will receive the payment and most should receive their check before October 31, 2022. But who will receive this money?

According to reports, the check will be sent to applicants who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit in 2021. “This program will put money back into the pockets of nearly two million New York families who are struggling to meet their bills in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs,” the governor said.