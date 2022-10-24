Millions of Americans will receive direct payments of $270 this month
Millions of eligible Americans will receive direct payments of $270 this month. The checks should be received by October 31, 2022.
- “This program will put money back into the pockets of nearly two million of New York families.”
Millions of eligible Americans will receive a direct payment of $270 this October. These relief checks will be sent to residents of New York, according to The Sun.
The payments for New Yorkers are part of a $475 million package that was approved by state lawmakers earlier this year. More than 1.75 million eligible Americans will receive checks.
Payments in New York state will arrive this month
According to Governor Kathy Hochul, 1.75 million people will receive the payment and most should receive their check before October 31, 2022. But who will receive this money?
According to reports, the check will be sent to applicants who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit in 2021. “This program will put money back into the pockets of nearly two million New York families who are struggling to meet their bills in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs,” the governor said.
How much will the check be?
According to The Sun, Payments will be mailed and sent by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Eligible residents will receive an average payment of $270.
The envelope will be marked postage prepaid and with instructions on how to open it on the back of the envelope. “My administration remains focused on improving affordability across the state, and I thank the Legislature for their partnership in ensuring New York families get this much-needed financial assistance,” Hochul continued.
How to request the money?
According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, checks up to $270 will be sent automatically, so eligible taxpayers will not have to apply to receive payments.
“The Senate majority improved the earned income tax credit and provided an Empire State Child Supplemental Credit to help middle-class and low-income families,” said Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
Payments will help millions
“As the cost of living continues to rise, we’re proud to deliver $595 million in tax benefits to hard-working New Yorkers. The EITC is a powerful tool with a long history of success in reducing child poverty and improving working families,” he added.
“With this relief package, we are delivering on our commitment to help hard-working New Yorkers during the affordability crisis across the country,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.