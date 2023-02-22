Mijares sends a message to Lucero: They’re still friends after their divorce

Mijares and Lucero are on good terms after their divorce.

They have two children so they have to get along.

What did Mijares say to his ex?

It is no surprise to anyone that Lucero and Mijares continue to have a good relationship after their divorce. The singers have toured together and still see each other since they share two children. Despite the fact that Mijares has a new partner, he’s still friendly with his ex.

In recent days, Mijares sent his ex-wife a very emotional message and she responded on social media. This got people talking online.

Lucero and Mijares’ marriage

According to the HOLA, the couple met in 1987 when they both appeared in the film Escápate Conmigo. The chemistry between the two stars was instant, but due to some personal problems their relationship didn’t take off then.

“There we went out, but she was very young and I was working, doing promotion. According to her, I didn’t pay attention to her and she got angry, so we stopped seeing each other and talking,” Mijares said in an interview.