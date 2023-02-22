Mijares sends a message to Lucero: They’re still friends after their divorce
Mijares and Lucero are on good terms after their divorce. They have two children so they have to get along. What did Mijares say to his ex?
It is no surprise to anyone that Lucero and Mijares continue to have a good relationship after their divorce. The singers have toured together and still see each other since they share two children. Despite the fact that Mijares has a new partner, he’s still friendly with his ex.
In recent days, Mijares sent his ex-wife a very emotional message and she responded on social media. This got people talking online.
Lucero and Mijares’ marriage
According to the HOLA, the couple met in 1987 when they both appeared in the film Escápate Conmigo. The chemistry between the two stars was instant, but due to some personal problems their relationship didn’t take off then.
“There we went out, but she was very young and I was working, doing promotion. According to her, I didn’t pay attention to her and she got angry, so we stopped seeing each other and talking,” Mijares said in an interview.
The singers divorce
After more than 10 years as one of Mexico’s most beloved couples, they announced their divorce and said that they remain on good terms for the sake of their children: José Manuel and Lucero. And to this day, they are still good friends.
According to El Heraldo de México, Lucero is now dating Michel Kuri, who is Carlos Slim’s nephew. “I met him because a mutual friend introduced us, but she did not introduce us like date, as a date. She introduced us, we got together to eat and we got along.”
Mijares sends a message Lucero
“@luceromexico I celebrate you in these 43 years of career. I send you many kisses,” was the description of a video that Mijares shared on Instagram. Celebrities commented that they should give themselves a second chance at love.
“Hello Lucerito dear. I congratulate you on these 43 years of artistic career. Today you must be receiving a lot of congratulations, but hey. With much love I send you many kisses, I love you very much, little kisses. Bye,” Mijares wrote to his ex-wife.
Lucero responds
Lucero responded: “Thank you very much Manuelito dear! Many years of my career have been shared with you and with our wonderful children! How cool, thank you for your love and friendship!”
People commented: “Hopefully in the not too distant future their marriage will be restored.” “Your children should be the happiest young people to have such good and mature parents who do everything to see them happy.” “This is an exemplary divorce.” “Now remarry for God’s sake”