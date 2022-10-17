Lucero shares details of what it is like to work with Fernando Colunga.

They appeared in soap operas together.

Sebastián Rulli praises Fernando Colunga. Without a doubt two of the most beloved actors on Hispanic television are Lucero and soap opera heartthrob Fernando Colunga. Now after so much time working with the actor, the Cuéntame singer has decided to reveal what it has been like to share the screen with the El amor manda star. It is not a secret that many rumors about the Mexican singer and the actor have arisen on various social networks, from their sexual preferences to apparent health problems that they have experienced. The most recent one was regarding Fernando Colunga. Lucero and Fernando Colunga, two of the most beloved Hispanic actors Well, a few days ago a photograph was released in which the star of the melodrama El amor manda looks totally unrecognizable. His faithful fans noticed his physical appearance had drastically deteriorated which caused serious alarm about the actor's health. So far nothing has been denied or confirmed. Later, Fernando Colunga's return to the small screen was announced, which is why several celebrities have shared what it is like to work alongside this soap opera heartthrob, including the beautiful and beloved Lucero. who had the joy of working on soaps with the actor.

Lucero reveals what it is like to work with Fernando Colunga Lucero and Fernando Colunga have shared the screen in telenovelas such as Soy Tu Dueña, Alborada and Mañana Es Para Siempre. Although a few years have passed since the last time they worked together, she told Mezcaliente that she enjoyed it very much. In an interview for Caras magazine, the singer stated that, despite the fact that she has had more leading men, such as Jorge Salinas or Jaime Camil, the chemistry she had with the actor in each of the melodramas is something she remembers fondly.

"It is a delight to work with Fernando Colunga" "Having a co-worker like Fernando is a lot, we work very comfortably together. I think it is super important to have an acting partner who speaks the same language as you, who has respect and professionalism. It is a delight to be able to work with Fernando Colunga," Lucero told Mezcaliente. Finally, Veleta singer humorously recalled the scenes they filmed and confessed that the ones that were least repeated were the romantic ones, while the ones with blows were practically perfect always because of how well they came out. But she was not the only one. Sebastián Rulli also talked about his admiration for Colunga.

Sebastián Rulli also thinks about the soap opera heartthrob The Argentine granted an interview to the magazine Tv y Novelas where he said he takes people's comments with great affection and revealed that since he found out that he would appear in the melodrama Los Ricos Tambien Lloran, he began to study the acting style of his colleague, because he admires him a lot and wants to become even a little like him. "Although they compare me, Fernando is irreplaceable. He is an excellent colleague, an incredible human being and super professional. I have learned a lot from him and I really feel that the most important thing about this job is that your colleagues speak well of you and Fernando always says something good, he is an example for me to follow," said Sebastián, according to Mezcaliente.