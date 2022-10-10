Did Lucero die? What we know after rumors of her death
Rumors about singer Lucero's death have been circulating. What happened to Lucero? Details about the singer emerge.
Recently rumors began circulating about the death of one of the most beloved singers in Mexico and Latin America, concerning her fans. Did Lucero die? What we know about the singer after rumors of her death.
The Electricidad singer was trending for several hours on Twitter as well as other social media platforms. However, it wasn’t because of a new concert or the release of a single, but because of rumors about her death.
Did Lucero die?
Given this, the singer’s fans immediately began asking questions, especially because the same information appeared in different outlets and social media posts which seemed to confirm it.
“On Wednesday (October 5), at approximately 11am, our beloved singer passed away. Lucero was born on August 29, 1969 in Mexico City. We will miss her, but we will never forget her. Please show your sympathy and condolences through comments on this page,” read the text re-published by Media Mass.
What is known about the singer after rumors of her death
In addition, the phrase “Lucero died” appeared repeatedly as the most searched on social platforms, as fans were desperate to know if it was a bad joke or if something tragic had actually happened.
Finally, after a few hours of uncertainty, it was confirmed that it was all part of a “terrible joke” that had only been propagated by rumors. It was also confirmed that the singer is in perfect health. Filed as: Rumors singer Lucero died.
Lucero is better than ever
On Instagram the singer has shared with her fans a bit of the successful tour that started a few months ago with her ex-husband and father of her children, Manuel Mijares, in the company of her emerging artist daughter, Lucero Mijares.
Just five days ago Lucero shared a video where she is seen dressed as a charro singing a cover in honor of Don Vicente Fernandez where she boasted of her prodigious voice, as well as her health and spectacular figure at 53 years old. Filed as: Lucero singer rumors died
She shared a bit of her concert with fans
“Thank you Pachuca, for such a beautiful night. I thank you very much for coming to sing with me, I loved seeing you up close,” Lucero posted on Instagram. She also gave “a little love” to her loyal fans.
Some users expressed their feelings for Lucero: “You don’t know how happy I was to see you so close, and sing all your songs with all my voice, I love you.” “You deserve all the good things in this life, with your voice you enlighten us everyone and you make us happy above all.” Filed as: Rumors singer Lucero died.