Did Lucero die? What we know after rumors of her death

Rumors about singer Lucero’s death.

What happened to Lucero?

Details about the singer emerge.

Recently rumors began circulating about the death of one of the most beloved singers in Mexico and Latin America, concerning her fans. Did Lucero die? What we know about the singer after rumors of her death.

The Electricidad singer was trending for several hours on Twitter as well as other social media platforms. However, it wasn’t because of a new concert or the release of a single, but because of rumors about her death.

Did Lucero die?

Given this, the singer’s fans immediately began asking questions, especially because the same information appeared in different outlets and social media posts which seemed to confirm it.

“On Wednesday (October 5), at approximately 11am, our beloved singer passed away. Lucero was born on August 29, 1969 in Mexico City. We will miss her, but we will never forget her. Please show your sympathy and condolences through comments on this page,” read the text re-published by Media Mass.