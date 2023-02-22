Erik Roberto surprises his Instagram followers.

El Charro wears a dress after announcing his separation.

What does it mean? El Charro appears dressed as a woman. The famous member of the Hispanic couple known as El Charro and La Mayrita has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent weeks due to a series of rumors about their relationship. Allegedly, he was having problems with Mayrita. On his Instagram account, the native of Michoacán, Mexico, appears riding a horse and wearing a quinceañera dress. His followers were perplexed by the video. El Charro, Erik Roberto, wears a dress In January, El Charro entered a rehabilitation center after admitting that he had serious problems with alcohol. This is said to be one of the reasons why he has separated from his wife. In the video you can see Erik Roberto, who lives in Terrell, Texas, riding his horse. What caught the most attention was that he was wearing a billowy dress. El Charro as he is known, has on a white and pink quinceañera dress.

El Charro explains his outfit El Charro and La Mayrita frequently share videos on their social media accounts giving relationship advice. They also do photo shoots for fifteen-year-old girls on their horses. Erik Roberto Torres explains why he was riding his horse in a dress. According to the clip shared on Instagram, he was training the horse.

El Charro is training his horse “Surely they are going to criticize me a lot, because I dressed as a fifteen-year-old to be able to ride the pinto,” the Mexican begins in his video. He reveals the true reason for his attire: “I want to tell you that this makes sense, this is my business and I need the horse to understand what his job is going to be,” he added. “Obviously, I prefer that the horse throw me, respond badly to me, than do it with a girl who doesn’t know how to ride who is a fifteen-year-old.” Then he added that the steed has been with them for a short time: “This horse has been with us for two months, I personally am training him and he will be very good.”

Followers don’t forgive him Immediately, some followers commented: “This shows that you not only care about your business but also take care of your horse and your clients, since your horse will be used to changes,” said one user. But there were also those who criticized him: “Well, why didn’t Mayrita do it? If a woman with a long skirt was required to go up, why didn’t she do it? Ridiculous.” “Did you have to go out with everything and corset? A crinoline would work… haha ​​but hey.”