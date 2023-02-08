Mexican actress and director Sonia León dies
Bad news in Mexican show business. Beloved actress and director Sonia León has died. She was hospitalized at the end of January.
News of the tragic death of Mexican actress and director Sonia León was released on social media. She had been hospitalized at the end of January in Hermosillo, Sonora in Mexico. Internet users immediately reacted.
León is mainly remembered for having been a great supporter of the theater in Sonora, as well as for having played the unforgettable character of “Loca Cuca” in La tuba de Goyo Trejo, which was directed by Sergio Galindo, according to Expreso.
Sonia León, an “actress of great value to the community”
The same outlet stated that Sonia León will be remembered by her colleagues as “a multifaceted, tenacious warrior woman” as well as being an example for the new generations and an actress who gave back to the community. In 2017, she was recognized with the Ícaro Desert award for her career spanning more than 45 years.
It did not take long after this sad news was shared for relatives, friends and admirers of the Mexican actress and director to offer their condolences on social media. She had been dealing with health issues.
Fans hope for Sonia León’s recovery
On January 26, a tweet set off alarms about the actress and director: “I found out about the critical state of the health of the great Sonia León, admitted to the HGE in Hermosillo. My best wishes for her speedy and satisfactory recovery,” wrote journalist Soledad Durazo Barceló.
In this post, you can see her playing the character Loca Cuca in La tuba de Goyo Trejo. “I hope she gets better soon,” commented a follower.
A tragedy was about to happen on stage
According to El Imparcial, in October 2016, Sonia León had to undergo emergency surgery after she said that she felt ill during the performance of the monologue Esperando a Camila in the theater of the Instituto Tecnólogico de Sonora. Fortunately, she acted in time.
On that occasion, her family found it necessary to ask for help to cover medical expenses. It should be noted that the performance was suspended and she was rushed to the hospital. The audience understood and wished her a speedy recovery.
Sonia León’s impressive career
Born in Santa Ana, Sonora, in Mexico, Sonia León studied at the Theater School of the National Institute of Fine Arts. She appeared in the films El principio del fin, La otra virginidad, La vida cambia and Lo mejor de Teresa, although, as mentioned above, she is remembered more for her career in the theater.
She also appeared in many plays: Orinoco, Todos somos culpables, El principito, Rosa de dos aromas, A pesar de la lluvia, Retrato de una pareja perfecta, Pa' acabarla de amolar and Güevos rancheros. On TV she appeared in Diles que no me maten, La tuba de Goyo Trejo, Los de hasta abajo and Doña Justina.