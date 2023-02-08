Bad news in Mexican show business.

Actress and director Sonia León has died.

She was hospitalized at the end of January.

News of the tragic death of Mexican actress and director Sonia León was released on social media. She had been hospitalized at the end of January in Hermosillo, Sonora in Mexico. Internet users immediately reacted.

León is mainly remembered for having been a great supporter of the theater in Sonora, as well as for having played the unforgettable character of “Loca Cuca” in La tuba de Goyo Trejo, which was directed by Sergio Galindo, according to Expreso.

Sonia León, an “actress of great value to the community”

The same outlet stated that Sonia León will be remembered by her colleagues as “a multifaceted, tenacious warrior woman” as well as being an example for the new generations and an actress who gave back to the community. In 2017, she was recognized with the Ícaro Desert award for her career spanning more than 45 years.

It did not take long after this sad news was shared for relatives, friends and admirers of the Mexican actress and director to offer their condolences on social media. She had been dealing with health issues.