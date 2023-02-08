Did they find Jenni Rivera’s head after the accident?
Did they find Jenni Rivera's head? Witnesses say where they saw it after the accident. There were body parts and clothes strewn everywhere.
A little more than 10 years after her death, images resurface of the body and head of the Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera, who was killed in a plane crash in the state of Nuevo León, after leaving a concert. She was heading to the Toluca airport, according to People en Español and a Univision video.
Videos of the of the singer’s remains are circulating online. A resident who was the first to realize the tragedy, quickly ran to the site and saw the horrendous scene, a burnt-out plane and body parts everywhere.
WHERE DID THE ACCIDENT OCCUR?
The accident occurred in a mountainous area known as Los Tejocotes. The cause of the accident is not entirely clear. Jenni’s death caused her millions of fans enormous pain.
Many images of the accident area began to circulate online showing human remains, clothing, identification and footwear of the victims. They included the pilots and the companions of the regional Mexican singer.
What about Jenni Rivera’s head?
The chilling images show some blonde hair that could belong to the singer. Other photos show body parts such as fingers and toes with painted nails. Some are believed to belong to the Diva de la Banda.
It took several hours to collect all the evidence and, after recovering the remains, the necessary tests were carried out to confirm their identities. Relatives of the singer, as well as the other victims, helped with the identification. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Jenni Rivera’s Head
MOMENTS OF ANGUISH AND TERROR
Authorities found many things belonging to the passengers on the plane including identification, clothes and footwear. Much of it was damaged or destroyed by the powerful impact and the ensuing fire.
Although the images are shocking, some media outlets began to publish them and today they are in the public domain where they can be found on social media.