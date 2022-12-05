The entertainment world in Mexico is grieving.

María del Sol’s brother has died.

“His passing leaves my life broken.” Popular Mexican singer María del Sol shared a heartbreaking message about her brother’s death. The renowned actor Alonso Echánove appeared on Televisa soap operas such as Rubí, La dueña, Corazón salvaje and Cuna de lobos. Early Wednesday, November 30, Alejandro Navarrothe, the mayor of Guanajuato, sent a heartfelt message on Twitter, confirming the death of the actor at the Aranda de la Parra Hospital in León — the capital of the Mexican state of Guanajuato, where he was born. María del Sol is devastated It did not take long for singer María del Sol to react to losing her brother, who suffered six heart attacks and had a “shady” past with drugs. “Today, the First Actor Alonso Echánove, has reunited with my Queen Mother, Doña Josefina Echánove and with my sister Peggy Echanove. I know there is a party in heaven,” María del Sol posted on Instagram. “However, his passing leaves my life broken. But I know that, in the same way that my LORD strengthened, encouraged and consoled my heart with the departure of my two women, this time will not be the exception,” the famous Mexican singer shared in a post that quickly had more than 2,000 reactions.

The Echánove family has suffered several losses in recent years Alonso Echánove’s cause of death was not immediately confirmed. The actor was the son of actress Josefina Echánove, who appeared in Telenovelas such as Rubi, and who died in December 2020, according to Las Estrellas. The singer continued to thank the public and the media for the “affection and respect” that they showed her family. It should be noted that the Echánove family suffered the loss of their matriarch, and talented actress, Josefina Echánove in December 2020.

“Tell God what you need and thank him for everything” María del Sol also lost her sister Peggy Echánove, who died in 2021. Alonso Echánove’s cause of death was not immediately confirmed. In 1996, the actor suffered a stroke and his sister, María del Sol, took him to the hospital where they told her it would be a “miracle” if he fully recovered. “Like Philippians 4:6-7 says, Don’t worry about anything. Instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done. And the peace of God, that peace that no one can understand, will take care of your hearts and thoughts in Christ,” added María del Sol in her emotional farewell. Filed Under: María del Sol mourning

Alonso Echánove had a shady past with drugs In the end, the Mexican singer made one last plea to her followers and the general public. “I know you will understand that it is a time when I need to be with my family. I’m very grateful for your understanding,” María del Sol concluded. Alonso Echánove had a shady past with drugs, and was addicted at one time. It began when he was only 14 years old, according to Las Estrellas. The actor began smoking marijuana and as he got older, moved on to other drugs such as cocaine and crack, according to El Heraldo de México.