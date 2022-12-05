TikToker Megha Thakur dies suddenly at 21 (PHOTOS)
Social media is in mourning. Popular TikToker Megha Thakur dies suddenly. She was the standard bearer of body positivity.
- Social media is in mourning.
- Popular TikToker Megha Thakur dies suddenly.
- She was the standard bearer of body positivity.
The tragic death of a popular TikToker has been circulating on social media. Megha Thakur died suddenly death at 21. We will tell you all the details.
TikTok star Megha Thakur, who was known for her videos advocating body positivity, died on November 24, 2022. Her parents made the announcement on November 29 through the social networks where their daughter became popular.
TikToker Megha Thakur dies suddenly at 21
According to the Deccan Herald, the Canadian influencer of Indian origin passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly”. Her parents broke the news on her official Instagram page: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.”
“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey,” her loving parents concluded.
“She was such a talented and kind young woman”
Quickly, many of her more than 100,000 followers, shared their pain and sadness at the death of the beloved content creator.
“I send my thoughts and prayers to her family. She was such a talented and kind young lady. May she rest in peace.” “Megha knew how much of a force she was in the influencer space and how many women looked up to her, I told her all the time. We lost an angel too soon. I’m keeping you and your family in my thoughts.” followers commented.
So far her cause of death is unknown
The Indian Express notes that the influencer lived in Brampton, Ontario in Canada and enjoyed a large following on TikTok and Instagram due to her videos about body positivity and self-confidence.
So far her cause of death is unknown. What is known is that the same day that her parents announced their daughter’s passing, funeral services were held in memory of the young activist.
Did Megha leave a message before she died?
MSN highlights that the young TikToker’s surprising death came after she made a suspicious final post on Instagram where she left an enigmatic message: “You’re in charge. Remember that.”
For many it could have been considered a clue. However for those who followed her content it was not surprising to see motivational messages from Megha, because being a champion of body positivity, phrases like this are a ‘hug for the heart’.