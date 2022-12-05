TikToker Megha Thakur dies suddenly at 21 (PHOTOS)

Social media is in mourning.

Popular TikToker Megha Thakur dies suddenly.

She was the standard bearer of body positivity.

The tragic death of a popular TikToker has been circulating on social media. Megha Thakur died suddenly death at 21. We will tell you all the details.

TikTok star Megha Thakur, who was known for her videos advocating body positivity, died on November 24, 2022. Her parents made the announcement on November 29 through the social networks where their daughter became popular.

TikToker Megha Thakur dies suddenly at 21

According to the Deccan Herald, the Canadian influencer of Indian origin passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly”. Her parents broke the news on her official Instagram page: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.”

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey,” her loving parents concluded.