Shakira sends a powerful message about romance rumors

Shakira sends a powerful message.

The Colombian singer speaks out about romance rumors.

“Stop the speculation!”

Shakira sends a message. In recent weeks rumors have begun to circulate that Colombian singer Shakira has a new man in her life. She has been in the eye of the hurricane ever since her breakup with soccer player Piqué. Now, she wants to put a stop to the speculation.

Recently, there were reports Shakira was dating her surf instructor, since they were photographed looking very intimate. However, the Waka Waka singer wasn’t happy about this.

Shakira addresses romance rumors

The Colombian singer spoke to the media about her supposed new romance. It should be remembered that her ex, Piqué, is dating Clara Chía, a young woman who is said to have caused their split. Many people thought Shakira was taking her revenge.

On Saturday morning, Shakira spoke to the media and sent a strong message regarding the rumors about a relationship with her surf instructor.