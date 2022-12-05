Shakira sends a powerful message about romance rumors
Shakira sends a powerful message about her personal life. The Colombian singer speaks out about romance rumors. "Stop the speculation!"
- Shakira sends a powerful message.
- The Colombian singer speaks out about romance rumors.
- “Stop the speculation!”
Shakira sends a message. In recent weeks rumors have begun to circulate that Colombian singer Shakira has a new man in her life. She has been in the eye of the hurricane ever since her breakup with soccer player Piqué. Now, she wants to put a stop to the speculation.
Recently, there were reports Shakira was dating her surf instructor, since they were photographed looking very intimate. However, the Waka Waka singer wasn’t happy about this.
Shakira addresses romance rumors
The Colombian singer spoke to the media about her supposed new romance. It should be remembered that her ex, Piqué, is dating Clara Chía, a young woman who is said to have caused their split. Many people thought Shakira was taking her revenge.
On Saturday morning, Shakira spoke to the media and sent a strong message regarding the rumors about a relationship with her surf instructor.
Shakira speaks out
The singer has come out to deny rumors that are circulating about her surf instructor. In a statement, she asked the media to stop speculating, saying that she is not dating anyone.
Shakira stressed that she’s focused on her children: “Out of respect for my children and the vulnerable time they are going through, I ask the media to stop the speculation. I have no partner and no focus other than dedicating myself entirely to my children and their well-being,” she said on Saturday. Filed Under: Shakira on romance rumors
She’s been working with the surf instructor for years
It should be remembered that Spanish defender, Piqué’s, infidelity has seriously affected Shakira’s life and she has been seen more frequently with her little ones Sasha and Milan. There was even speculation that the Latin singer was taking revenge for what her ex-husband did to her.
It is also known that the surf instructor has been working with the family for some time — long before the breakup. So it is not strange to see the Colombian continue with her classes and looking so comfortable with him. With information from People en Español, Marca and El País. Filed Under: Shakira romance rumors