Lizbeth Rodríguez goes for a naughty librarian look (VIDEO)

The sexy presenter showed her intellectual side.

Lizbeth Rodríguez dazzles her followers with a naughty librarian look.

The Infieles host takes everyone’s breath away.

As usual, the beautiful Mexican host has captured everyone’s attention on social media. This time, Lizbeth Rodríguez showed off a naughty librarian look in a sexy new video.

In a short video that quickly went viral, the Infieles host showed off her impressive cleavage, mesmerizing her millions of followers.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off a naughty librarian look

In the first seconds of the video, Lizbeth Rodríguez is standing in front of a mirror in what appears to be a public bathroom. The host was wearing a seductive outfit that was impossible to ignore.

In tight red pants and a cut-out crop top, the Mexican beauty made it clear why her fans can’t get enough of her spectacular figure.