The man who stole Adamari López’s heart!

Fans of Adamari López are aware of all the ups and downs that the influencer and television presenter has faced throughout her life when it comes to love. Her relationships have not been entirely successful, she has had quite a few setbacks in terms of love and her heart has been broken on more than one occasion.

But, there is a man who has always been close to Adamari and who she will always love for supporting her in her most difficult moments. Now, this person is looking for love, but he doesn’t exactly want to conquer Ada’s heart. Find out the details!

Who has Adamari’s heart?

His name is Carlitos, and he’s a close friend of the Puerto Rican host. He’s the new member of the UniMás show, hosted by Ana Patricia and Rafael Araneda. This attractive Puerto Rican has won over Adamari and has had her affection for several years.

His name is Carlitos, and he's a close friend of the Puerto Rican host. He's the new member of the UniMás show, hosted by Ana Patricia and Rafael Araneda. This attractive Puerto Rican has won over Adamari and has had her affection for several years.

However, Carlitos is looking for the love of another man, not that of the Puerto Rican woman as many thought. "My name is Carlitos, I am 39 years old, I'm from Puerto Rico but I live in Miami and I have come to look for the man I want to marry. I studied journalism in Puerto Rico, but I dedicate myself to the personal management of artists because entertainment has always been a part of my life," he revealed on the show.