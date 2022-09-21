The man who stole Adamari López’s heart!
He's Adamari López's best friend. The man who conquered Adamari's heart! Does he like men? He ends up revealing the truth.
Fans of Adamari López are aware of all the ups and downs that the influencer and television presenter has faced throughout her life when it comes to love. Her relationships have not been entirely successful, she has had quite a few setbacks in terms of love and her heart has been broken on more than one occasion.
But, there is a man who has always been close to Adamari and who she will always love for supporting her in her most difficult moments. Now, this person is looking for love, but he doesn’t exactly want to conquer Ada’s heart. Find out the details!
Who has Adamari’s heart?
His name is Carlitos, and he’s a close friend of the Puerto Rican host. He’s the new member of the UniMás show, hosted by Ana Patricia and Rafael Araneda. This attractive Puerto Rican has won over Adamari and has had her affection for several years.
His name is Carlitos, and he's a close friend of the Puerto Rican host. He's the new member of the UniMás show, hosted by Ana Patricia and Rafael Araneda. This attractive Puerto Rican has won over Adamari and has had her affection for several years.

However, Carlitos is looking for the love of another man, not that of the Puerto Rican woman as many thought. "My name is Carlitos, I am 39 years old, I'm from Puerto Rico but I live in Miami and I have come to look for the man I want to marry. I studied journalism in Puerto Rico, but I dedicate myself to the personal management of artists because entertainment has always been a part of my life," he revealed on the show.
His name is Carlitos
Carlitos Pérez is looking for a man who will win his heart who is very clear about his goals and the future he wants to have with him. “I’m looking for a man who is a man and who is clear about what he wants and who comes to take me with everything I have,” he added.
Many didn't know the two Puerto Ricans shared relationship that was not romantic, rather it was a great friendship. "I love to see you happy and smiling. Enjoy that, you deserve the best. I love you," commented Adamari López when seeing her friend on the show.
How did they meet?
According to People en Español, this friendship arose a few years ago and Adamari sees Carlitos almost like a “little brother.” Ada has dedicated a post to him, assuring that he’s the man she loves the most.
"One of those photos that back then caused a stir and commotion among those who, me being 38, still don't respect my decision to be gay and free. Look, I am not and will not be the partner of any woman, no matter how beautiful, sweet and charming she may be," Carlos wrote in a post.
He has always supported Adamari
The co-host of Hoy Día may not be very successful in love, however Carlitos is considered a man who has always cared for the actress and has supported her in her most difficult moments. Recently on his IG account, Carlos posted a fun reel with his friend.
In addition to having a very nice friendship, Carlitos is considered a member of the family, since he calls himself the uncle of Adamari's daughter, little Alaïa.