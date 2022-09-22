This has not been a good time for William Levy.

The Cuban actor and model’s fans are concerned because of a message he sent to his son.

Christopher Levy suffered a serious accident almost two years ago that almost cost him his life. “You are an inspiration.” In October 2020, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, Cuban actor and model William Levy got the shock of his life when his son Christopher Levy suffered a serious accident while driving a golf cart in Florida. The young man was 14 years old at the time. And now, almost two years after that incident, the artist — who a few months ago announced his separation from actress and mother of his two children, Elizabeth Gutiérrez — concerned his fans after he sent a message to his firstborn, who had to undergo three surgeries to save his knee, which was seriously injured. A different birthday for William Levy With little more than 800 posts on his official Instagram account, where he’s about to reach 11 million followers, William Levy shared a video on August 29, that lasts just for a few seconds, to congratulate himself on his birthday, as well as to thank followers for the messages sent to him in such a special day. It should be remembered that, months after his son’s accident the Cuban actor and model announced on social media that he and Elizabeth Gutiérrez had decided to end their marriage. Rumors about what led to the breakup immediately began to swirl. Levy does not often share his personal life, so when he does, he takes his fans by surprise. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

How William Levy revealed what had happened to his son In October 2020 William Levy’s son suffered a serious accident that, without exaggeration, almost cost him his life. The Cuban shared a photo with Christopher where he explained what had happened. He also thanked people for all the prayers and messages of support that he had received. “May God heal Christopher and the other boys completely and quickly. With God everything is possible and he protects his servants who cry out to him. Christopher is a child of Faith. We know that God was there with him and the other children and we have nothing but words of gratitude to God who never fails us!! May He heal Christopher so that he may continue to be a shining light on the baseball field and in all areas of life.”

“May God always bless you” Recently, Cuban actor and model William Levy shared a short video on social media where his son can be seen doing one of the things he most enjoys doing in life … playing baseball. “Thank God for giving this champion the opportunity to be back on a baseball field doing what he loves most. Thank you to everyone who sent their good energies in difficult times and gave our child their prayers. May God always bless you and our babies. Proud of you, champion. You have come a long way. You are an inspiration.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

William Levy said that his son could not walk for several months In a recent interview he gave to El Hormiguero, shared by People en Español, William Levy said that his son, Christopher Levy, could not walk for many months after his accident. He and his wife, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, carried him: “We were there supporting him and I had to leave. It was a bit difficult for me to have to go to work; but hey, these are things that we (actors) sometimes go through.” “In the middle of the filming (of the telenovela Mirada de mujer in Colombia) I talked to him about what was happening in the hospital and all that, and then, you have to switch, cut everything out and concentrate on the scene where sometimes you have to laugh, cry. It’s a very difficult job. It’s complicated,” said the Cuban actor and model. (Filed as: William Levy ‘concerns’ his fans by sending a message to his son)