Logan Smith predicts the death of King Charles III.

He was right about the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Logan Smith tweeted on June 7 that the great monarch of England would die on September 8 and precisely on that date, Queen Elizabeth II passed away after falling ill. Logan Smith was right about Queen Elizabeth II's death Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability for most of a turbulent century, passed away leaving broken hearts. Many had been worried about her health. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old. Buckingham Palace announced that she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the British royal family had rushed after her health deteriorated.

Could it be that Logan Smith predicted the date of King Charles III's death? The fact that Logan Smith accurately predicted when the queen would die was not all because, in the same tweet, he shared the date when King Charles III will die. Telediario reported the existence of the mysterious man who predicted the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Charles III, who was proclaimed King after her death.

Logan Smith announced the date that King Charles III will die Logan Smith has gotten attention not only for being correct about the death of Queen Elizabeth but also for saying when King Charles III will die. "Queen Elizabeth II dies on September 8, 2022," he tweeted and added, "King Charles III will die on March 28, 2026." that is, in less than four years. These predictions by the mysterious man have caused great commotion on social media and set off alarms for internet users since, to the surprise of many, his account is set to private. This occurred because of the great stir that he caused with his revelations.

Everything remains a great mystery The post was recovered by another Twitter user who posted a screen grab of what Logan had written on June 7 affirming the date of death of both the monarch of England and that of King Charles III. "Who is this person @ Logan_Smith526 who predicted the sad demise of the Queen?" reads the tweet. This caused him to set his Twitter profile to private. Now his account says the following: "The real account that predicted the death of the queen, never suspended or investigated," his photograph does not appear and his tweets cannot be read. All this has become a great mystery that will haunt social media.