People criticize Adamari’s dance moves
Adamari López's dance moves are criticized. She appears performing a very sensual dance with a mystery man.
Adamari’s dance moves. The most beloved Puerto Rican on television, is perhaps one of the most eccentric celebrities, with the largest number of followers on Instagram. Adamari López takes advantage of every opportunity she has to post a new reel, whether it’s telling a joke or dancing.
The problem is that her millions of followers don’t always have positive comments for her, since most of the time her haters criticize her harshly, either for her past or her dance moves.
Adamari does some choreography
Recently, Adamari shared a reel where she’s seen dancing to Jason Derulo’s Slidin‘. And she was not alone. In the video she was accompanied by television personalities Yartiza Medina and Alejandra Jaramillo.
We can see Adamari between the two actresses, but something went wrong because, instead of positive comments, many people criticized her dance moves. Many others also said that the Puerto Rican host should take dance lessons. Is it true?
Adamari can’t dance?
Wearing shorts and showing off her toned figure, Adamari gave it her all while her television companions followed suit. But people didn’t have nice things to say to for host of the morning show Hoy Día.
"Adamari is always super stiff." "What's wrong with her?" "She's super small." "Very pretty, but those shorts are huge on her." "Adamari is very pretty, she just has to learn to move better," among others comments criticizing her dance moves. (WATCH VIDEO)
It’s not the first time that Ada’s dancing has been criticized
This is not the first time that Adamari has been criticized for her dancing since, recently at the baptism of her television partner Chiqui Baby’s baby, people criticized her strange moves on the dance floor.
Some even compared Chiqui Baby's dance steps to those of Adamari, saying that the mother of the little girl even moved better than the Puerto Rican. "Adamari does the same thing, Chiqui Baby has more rhythm! She entered to save Adamari," said a user.
Adamari dancing sensually with a mystery man
Even so, Adamari doesn’t seem to care about people’s negative comments, because instead she shows that she’s a confident woman who also exudes sensuality. This is how we recently saw her starring in a hot dance with a mystery man.
Chaparrita de Oro shared a video in which she was seen dancing very close to a man, causing her followers to speculate about whether she has a new relationship, as they claim he looks "very in love" with the host of Hoy Día. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO).