The Puerto Rican host charms with her unique dancing.

Adamari López’s dance moves are criticized.

She performs a very sensual dance with a mystery man.

Adamari’s dance moves. The most beloved Puerto Rican on television, is perhaps one of the most eccentric celebrities, with the largest number of followers on Instagram. Adamari López takes advantage of every opportunity she has to post a new reel, whether it’s telling a joke or dancing.

The problem is that her millions of followers don’t always have positive comments for her, since most of the time her haters criticize her harshly, either for her past or her dance moves.

Adamari does some choreography

Recently, Adamari shared a reel where she’s seen dancing to Jason Derulo’s Slidin‘. And she was not alone. In the video she was accompanied by television personalities Yartiza Medina and Alejandra Jaramillo.

We can see Adamari between the two actresses, but something went wrong because, instead of positive comments, many people criticized her dance moves. Many others also said that the Puerto Rican host should take dance lessons. Is it true? Filed Under: Adamari appears dancing