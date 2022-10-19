‘Mamá Coco’s’ funeral was a humble affair and Disney was a no-show

Disney doesn’t show up at Mama Coco’s funeral.

María Salud Ramírez is bid farewell with a humble service.

The villagers gathered in Michoacán to pay tribute. Local media reported the death of María Salud Ramírez, who inspired the unique grandmother “Mamá Coco”, from the Disney movie. Her funeral took place in the community of Santa Fe La Laguna, east of Michoacán, Mexico. But what caught our attention was Disney’s absence at the farewell. Coco became one of the most successful films at the box office, a boon for animated cinema. The film, which was released in 2017, caused a sensation around the world due to its nostalgic story and it’s feel-good message. Miguel, a boy who plays the guitar and whose passion is music, enters a world of adventures in the “beyond” to discover his family’s past. A LAST GOODBYE TO “MAMÁ COCO” Mexican residents said goodbye on Monday to María Salud Ramírez, known for inspiring the character of “Mamá Coco” from the iconic Disney-Pixar movie. She passed away in her native Santa Fe de la Laguna, in the eastern state of Michoacán, reported the EFE agency. What caught everyone’s attention was that Disney didn’t acknowledge the event. Ramírez became popular among the national and international community after the animated film Coco (2017) was released, since she served as inspiration for the character “Mamá Coco”, the protagonist’s grandmother, reported the EFE agency. The image of Mamá Coco became an icon of Mexican culture and her story stole the hearts of the audience.

Disney didn’t offer condolences? All kinds of people attended her funeral, from relatives to the curious, while her coffin, at the back of her home, is increasingly being covered with floral decorations that adorn a photo of her, which has “Mamá Coco” inscribed on the top left, said the EFE agency. After her death, it was expected that Disney would send a message or do something to honor her. From the moment her death was announced, fans immediately began sending farewell messages and saying how sad they were at the news. But, they were also waiting to see if there would be any obituary or farewell message from the famous animation empire.

Why didn't Disney show up? Although the resemblance of María Salud to the character "Mamá Coco" in the Pixar film seems undeniable, the entertainment giant never officially acknowledged that she had been an inspiration for the film. This contradicts statements of people who worked on the film, who said they traveled through Mexico and spoke to families while they were making Coco, EFE said. According to her granddaughter Verónica, who was interviewed by local media, Nana Salud, as she was also known in her hometown, decided not to take any action to be recognized by Disney. She said that she liked to chat and be visited, although her she couldn't get around well and she hardly even went out to sunbathe in her old age.

What happened to María Salud Ramírez? The Mexican woman, born in 1913 in the Purépecha town of Santa Fe de la Laguna, died at the age of 109 from health complications due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and kidney damage, according to her relatives. According to local media, her granddaughter Verónica Hernández said that Ramírez's health began to deteriorate a week ago, the EFE agency said. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE The potter and mother of three children, was treated at home by a private doctor, but on Sunday afternoon she died in her home. The Ramírez family announced her death on Sunday afternoon on their Facebook page, which had more than 10,000 followers. Internet users, locals and even government officials, expressed their condolences.