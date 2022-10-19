Superfly actor Kaalan Walker was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes.

He is also a rapper.

The rapper’s victims, who were models, alleged that Walker approached them via social media offering to help them professionally. Kaalan Walker, an actor and rapper who appeared in Superfly, was sentenced to at least 50 years to life in prison after being found guilty of numerous rapes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Walker, 27, was convicted last April of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of intoxication rape, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Kaalan Walker will spend at least 50 years behind bars According to City News Service, the Los Angeles rapper was arrested in 2018 on the above charges and later released on bail. However, he was ordered to be held while he awaits sentencing. Authorities said Walker’s victims, who were models, alleged that the rapper approached them through social media offering to help them professionally. According to local media, Walker lured his victims by telling them that he would introduce them to a celebrity or that they would film a music video and when he was alone with the women, he sexually assaulted them. Filed Under: Kaalan Walker rape trial

That ’70s Show’ actor on trial for 3 counts of rape Kaalan Walker’s conviction isn’t the only news this week involving an actor accused of multiple rapes. Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom That ’70s Show, is about to face three women in court who say he raped them two decades ago in a trial whose key figures are all current or former members of the Church of Scientology. Opening statements could begin as soon as Tuesday at 46-year-old Masterson’s trial in Los Angeles. While a judge has determined that the church should not become the center of the proceedings, it will inevitably play a major role Filed Under: Kaalan Walker rape trial

Accused of raping several women Masterson is accused of raping the women between 2001 and 2003 at his home, which functioned as a social center when he was at the height of his fame. Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. One of the women had been Masterson’s girlfriend for a long time. Another was an old friend and the third a recent acquaintance. All three were members of the Church of Scientology, as Masterson still is. The three accusers have since left the church, saying the insistence of the church to deal internally with problems among members made them initially hesitant to go to the authorities. Filed Under: Kaalan Walker rape trial

Danny Masterson pleaded not guilty to the charges Photo: Shutterstock “This is not going to turn into a Scientology trial,” Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo said at a pretrial hearing. But she said she would allow discussion of it as one of the reasons the women were slow to report it to authorities. Testimony at a preliminary hearing last year to determine whether Masterson should go on trial included frequent use of Scientology jargon that attorneys had to ask witnesses to explain. And the trial witness list is filled with members and former members of the church, which has a strong presence in Los Angeles and has counted many famous figures among its members. The list includes former member Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley and ex-wife of Michael Jackson. Filed Under: Kaalan Walker rape trial