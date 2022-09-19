Los Joao singer Armando Arcos Suárez dies (PHOTOS)

One of the founders of the group Los Joao dies.

How the news broke.

Details about Armando Arcos Suárez's death. Armando Arcos Suárezz dies. The entertainment world in Mexico is in mourning again because vocalist, bassist and founder of the band Los Joao, Armando Arcos Suárez has died. The brother of the actress Consuelo Duval confirmed the news on social media. Two years ago, the famous Mexican band celebrated its anniversary and thus they remembered their appearance on the soundtrack of the films Pedro Navaja and El Hijo de Pedro Navaja, but yesterday, the founder passed away. How the news was released The news was released through Alfredo Dussauge's Instagram, where he published a photograph of vocalist and founder of Los Joao along with a short message: "Rest in peace dear friend #ArmandoArcos bassist of the group #LosJoao #RIP". Consuelo Duval's brother made it known through his Instagram account. According to Las Estrellas, the musician died on September 18 in León Guanajuato.

Celebrities who have said goodbye to Armando Arcos Suárez Although the cause of Suárez's death has not been confirmed, several celebrities offered their support and condolences. Figures such as Gil Barrera, singer Jorge 'Coque' Muñiz and the Collective Management Society of Public Interest. The latter tweeted: "Our sympathies to our Vice President Filemón Arcos Suárez and his family, due to the sad death of his brother, Armando Arcos Suárez. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we send you a fraternal hug and our most sincere condolences. Rest in peace."

Los Flamers dedicate a farewell message According to Las Estrellas, althoughArmando Arcos Suarez's cause of death is unknown, a couple of years ago, he faced a difficult battle with cancer. However it has not been confirmed if this was the reason for his death. The musical group Los Flamers also dedicated a few words to the artist on Twitter: "With deep sorrow we inform you that our brother and great friend, singer and bassist is now RIP. He passed away today, we treasure all those beautiful moments on stage, as well as life."

Los Joao channel on YouTube According to Versions, the band was focused for several years on the Brazilian style of music. On one occasion, Armando Arcos recorded some videos where he interviewed his bandmates, they talked about their backgrounds and music careers. Los Joaos have their own channel on YouTube where they published this content. The clips last approximately seven minutes each and we can see the members of the band chatting with each other about their best experiences.