Princess Diana’s astrologer makes a prediction about King Charles III.

Will there be reconciliation between William and Harry?

“I want to wait for the coronation and then we will see.” Princess Diana’s famous astrologer, Penny Thornton who, for several years, consulted with her regularly, since they had a great friendship, has made a new prediction about the reign of King Charles III. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the crown passed to her son Charles, who is now King of England. However, in his younger days he was not a favorite, since he has had some attitudes that didn’t sit well with the public. Astrologer Penny Thornton makes prediction about King Charles III Penny Thornton spoke about the reign of Charles III On Despierta América. She also commented on whether there will be a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry. The psychic surprised viewers with what she said, according to La Nación. On this occasion, she talked about what the stars have in store for the royal family, because several controversies have arisen since Queen Elizabeth II died. It should be remembered that, Thornton met Diana in 1986.

How long will his reign last? During the morning program, Penny Thornton, recognized for being Princess Di's astrologer, spoke about how long King Charles III will last on the throne. However, she said that it is still too early to determine for sure. This is because the coronation ceremony has not even taken place yet. For this reason, the famous psychic predicted when the coronation of Charles will take place and even said that it could be in the month of October, but in 2023. "I want to wait for the coronation and then we will see," she said.

The relationship between Princes William and Harry She also spoke about the probable reconciliation between Princes William and Harry and predicted that: "The boys are definitely going to reconcile." For this reason, she added that it will be more interesting to know when this will happen, but then she predicted that due to the pain that still exists between them this could take a while. "They have a very close union that astrologically has to do with their ways of feeling. They are very close as brothers, but I think it is too early, there is still a lot of pain. And if Harry himself makes the decision not to do that book that's scheduled to come out in November, I think this difficulty between them is going to continue," she said on the show.

Queen Consort Camilla She also spoke about Queen Consort Camilla, since many do not like her due to what happened to Princess Diana. The astrologer added that the couple really loves each other and people have gotten used to it, it has even had a certain popularity. "I think over the years we've had to get used to Camilla and it was a horrible thing, losing Diana to begin with, but over the years she's gotten some popularity. She's a very warm individual and more than that, she really adores Charles, is someone she loves deeply," she said.