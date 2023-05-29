Gabby Petito was murdered by her boyfriend.

Authorities reveal a shocking letter Brian Laundries’ mother gave him.

Did she help him cover up the crime? Gabby Petito’ murder made headlines around the world after she was reported missing on September 11, 2021. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, did not help with the investigation and quickly became a suspect. On September 19, 2021, authorities announced that they had found a body matching Gabby’s description in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Two days later, the autopsy confirmed that the body was that of Petito and her death was ruled a homicide. Brian Laundrie killed himself On October 11, 2021 Wyoming Medical Examiner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that Gabby Petito died by strangulation. He also added that Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found on September 19. Police immediately began searching for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who had fled after the body was found. They found him on October 21, 2021. Police confirmed on November 23, 2021, that he shot himself in the head.

Brian Laundrie’s mom gave him a shocking letter Last Thursday Gabby Petito’s parents released a letter that Laundrie’s mother gave to her son, writing «Burn after reading» on the envelope. Petito’s parents released the letter after winning a legal appeal filed by Laundrie’s family, which sought to prevent its contents from being known. In it, Roberta Laundrie tells her son that she would help him «dispose of a body» if necessary.

What did the letter say? «I just want you to remember I will always Love you and I know you will always Love me. You are my boy. Nothing can make me stop loving you, nothing will or could ever divide us. No matter what we do, or where we go or what we say — we will always Love each other,» Roberta Laundrie wrote in the letter according to CNN. «If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body I will bring show up with a shovel and garbage bags,» she says, with an apparent erasure over the word bring. «If you fly to the Moon, I’ll be watching the skies for your reentry. If you say you hate my guts, I’ll get new guts.»

Did she know what he would do? Roberta Laundrie stated that the letter was written before her son's trip with Petito and one of her lawyers issued a statement saying that it was «in no way related to Gabby», although Petito's family dispute those claims.