Nine years later we are still mourning Robin Williams’ death.

He suffered from anxiety, depression and a degenerative disease.

Williams died by suicide at his home in 2014. Robin Williams passed away on August 11, 2014 at his residence in Paradise Cay, California, after having long battled severe depression, anxiety, and the ravages of a degenerative disease that he assumed to be Parkinson’s. Williams’ death shocked his fans around the world who never imagined what was happening behind in the actor’s personal life. Find out about this legendary comedian. Who was Robin Williams? Robin Williams was an American actor and comedian who was born on July 21, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois. Considered one of the most important comedians of his generation, he made his mark on Hollywood, appearing in films and television series such as Mork & Mindy, Dead Poets Society, Aladdin, Good Will Hunting and Awakenings. Robin Williams received many awards throughout his career, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Good Will Hunting. he also won five Golden Globes, two Emmys and a Grammy. In addition to his on-screen work, Williams was also noted for his humanitarian and charitable work.

The condition that afflicted the Robin Williams in his last days Robin Williams had a disease called Lewy body dementia, a type of dementia that occurs when abnormal protein clumps form in the brain, affecting memory, thinking, movement, behavior and mood. Lewy body dementia is a progressive disease and, in the case of Robin Williams, it manifested with symptoms such as depression, anxiety, cognitive problems, delusions and motor problems. The disease can also cause sleep disturbances, changes in appetite and blood pressure, and other neurological symptoms. Robin Williams was diagnosed with Lewy body disease after his death, so he never really knew what caused his symptoms.

Robin Williams died by suicide On August 11, 2014, affected by the multiple symptoms of a disease that he assumed to be Parkinson’s, Williams hung himself. At the time of his death, he had no drug or alcohol intoxication, and authorities ruled the death a suicide. The news of his death broke in a matter of hours, and finally his wife, Susan Schneider, told the press that Williams had suffered for a long time in silence which had had serious consequences for his physical and mental health. Robin Williams’ death came as a shock to his fans and colleagues around the world, and sparked much discussion about the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in our society. Many people have used his tragic death as an opportunity to increase awareness and understanding of mental illness and to advocate for better access to healthcare and resources for those struggling with mental health issues.

Photos of his corpse were leaked Just a few days his death, an internet user claimed to have obtained exclusive photographs of the actor in the morgue. Although it was learned that the images had been taken from a site of Spanish origin, this did not prevent all the details related to the suicide of the actor from coming to light. Officers who arrived at the scene said that Williams’ death occurred in a room of his residence, and that the Oscar winner was clothed, with a belt tied around his neck and a door frame.