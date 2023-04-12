Why didn’t Julián Figueroa have an autopsy? Surprising details revealed

Why didn’t Julián Figueroa have an autopsy?

Disturbing details about his death are revealed.

Joan Sebastian’s son died of a heart attack. A TRAGIC LOSS! Details about Julián Figueroa’s death have come to light and explain why an autopsy was not performed on the 27-year-old. His death certificate indicates his official cause of death. The passing of Maribel Guardia’s only son caused a commotion on social media. She said that “Juliancito” was unconscious in his room when he was found and 911 was called. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead. What did the death certificate say? Julián Figueroa Fernández passed away at his home in Mexico City. His mother, Maribel Guardia announced the tragic incident on Instagram. Shortly after, his death certificate was released and it was confirmed that an autopsy had not been performed on him. In the document that was leaked by journalist Carlos Jiménez, it’s emphasized that an autopsy was not performed on the body of the late singer and actor.

Why didn’t Julián Figueroa have an autopsy? Journalist Carlos Jiménez is known for getting first-hand information about events and he was one of the first to obtain the details of the tragic incident Maribel Guardia and her family experienced. He confirmed that Julián Figueroa’s body had not autopsied. “For those who ask me why they won’t do a necropsy on Julián Figueroa: The authority will not do it due to the medical confirmation that determines death due to ‘myocardial infarction’. If @FiscaliaCDMX had found evidence to question that determination, it would have been done.”

How did he die? The death certificate indicates he died of “an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.” There was no indication of violence. For this reason, an autopsy was not required. Although of course, internet users insisted an autopsy is mandatory. “And how is the @FiscaliaCDMX supposed to have indications of whether or not it was a heart attack, IF THEY DID NOT DO A NECROPSY? Do you believe the doctors and that’s it?” “Heart tissue infarction is done by a pathologist,” some tweeted.

What happened to Julián Figueroa? It was reported that the Justice Prosecutor’s Office declared that Joan Sebastian’s son was found unconscious and with no vital signs in a guest room. According to Carlos Jiménez, Imelda Garza — the young man’s wife — called 911 and said out that the singer had chest pain before going to lie down. The journalist, who obtained information from the Justice Prosecutor’s Office, revealed that Figueroa’s wife tried to wake him up and when she saw that he was unresponsive, she got scared. He also confirmed there was no sign of foul play.