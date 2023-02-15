The leader of the CJNG is murdered inside his jail cell

The leader of the CJNG is murdered.

Humberto López was killed inside his jail cell.

Authorities don’t know what happened.

KILLED INSIDE HIS JAIL CELL! The alleged leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, Humberto López Cabezas, also known as Diego Armando Pantoja Infante aka “El Panther”, has been murdered. He was considered the head of the Plaza de los Templarios and was killed inside his cell in La Piedad prison.

After his death, the authorities are investigating what occurred inside the Mexican prison. At the moment, it is not known who killed him. In Mexico, drug trafficking is an ongoing problem in the country.

KILLED INSIDE HIS CELL

The body of the alleged leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, Humberto López Cabezas, was found in the La Piedad prison. According to El Sol de Parral, the drug trafficker was found dead with a rope around his neck. Later, it was confirmed by the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office.

Local media reported that the alleged leader was also known as Diego Armando Pantoja Infante but in the world of drug trafficking he was known as “El Panther”. At the moment, his death is also being treated as a probable homicide, although the authorities did not confirm this.