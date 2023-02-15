The former soap opera heartthrob makes a powerful confession.

Alfredo Adame says he killed a man.

Social media explode over the news. Adame confesses to having killed a man. More than an actor and presenter, Adame is a man who has been involved in many scandals throughout his life — from being criticized for the way he treats women to his many street fights. Recently the actor was beaten up again, however this doesn’t hold him back. Now, in an interview with journalist Maxine Woodside, he made a shocking confession that many still cannot believe. Adame’s terrible confession Alfredo Adame, 64, did not hold anything back in a recent interview with journalist Maxine Woodside where, in addition to talking about the psychiatric treatment he has been receiving, he also told a rather dark secret from his past. The former Mexican soap opera star confessed that he not only killed a man in cold blood, but also that his family hid him for a year. These statements have been on everyone’s lips in recent hours, sparking a wave of criticism for the actor.

Adame told the story very calmly The actor and presenter described what happened in a surprisingly calm manner. “The guy was very macho. He made as if he was going to hit me and at that moment I hit him right in the neck. The guy goes backwards, the others go back. My buddy tells me, ‘Let’s go,’” he said. “We got in the car the days go by and on Tuesday my friend says, ‘What do you think, the one in the fight died?’ And he was the son of a lawyer there who was half a mafioso,” former soap opera actor, Alfredo Adame continued in the interview with Maxine Woodside.

Adame claimed to he went into hiding Alfredo Adame, who is a highly controversial figure and has been involved in multiple fights, declared that he had to flee: “I spoke with my father, they hid me in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, I was there for a year,” he said. “I came back, nothing ever happened until about 10 or 12 years ago a guy came and told me that he was his cousin. I was 17 years old. I have a short temper.” Finally, the actor compared himself with actor Pablo Lyle and said that they both had short tempers, according to. TV y Novelas.

How have people reacted to Adame’s confession? Pablo Lyle and Adame both lost their tempers and punched someone, however Pablo Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and has expressed remorse for his actions. Adame did something similar but never apologized or received any punishmnet. On social media, people have been harshly criticizing Adame and journalist @ADDISPERIODISTA tweeted: “It is real?! I can not believe it! #adame recounts that at the age of 17 he hit a guy in a fight whom he KILLED, yes he KILLED! That his parents hid him so he wouldn’t face the law for a year! @maxwoodside @marcosilva_tv @vickylopeztv Say something!” “Tremendous anger if true, but who believes this man.” “In the show there are many people who remain silent,” commented other Twitter users.