Leader of the Sinaloa Cartel Don Chino is captured

Authorities capture Don Chino, leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

He was arrested in Guatemala.

The United States requests Humberto Beltrán’s extradition. LEADER OF THE SINALOA CAREL CAPTURED! Humberto Beltrán, alias ‘Don Chino’, was apprehended by the authorities while he was in Guatemala. Initial reports indicated that the Mexican drug lord is accused of transporting merchandise such as fentanyl and cocaine to the United States, which is why his extradition is requested. Images of the arrest of the alleged Mexican capo began to spread through social media. However, he is not the only trafficker apprehended by recently. The Sinaloa cartel suffered a heavy blow after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López. SINALOA CARTEL LEADER DON CHINO FALLS The Sinaloa cartel suffered a setback after the arrest of Humberto Beltrán Cuen, better known as ‘Don Chino’. He is presumed to be one of the most respected members of the criminal organization that was led by Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. “Agents of the General Subdirectorate for the Analysis of Anti-Narcotics Information of the National Civil Police captured this morning Humberto Beltrán Cuen, alias ‘Don Chino’, 69 years old, of Mexican nationality,” the Guatemalan Police revealed along with images of the arrest.

What is Don Chino charged with? The National Civil Police reported that Don Chino is being charged in the United States for the crimes of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute drugs. According to the details that were presented, it was reported that the main product that he distributes is fentanyl. “According to the records, Beltrán Cuen has an arrest warrant for the purpose of extradition to the United States of America for the crime of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl with intent, knowledge, and having reasonable cause to believe that said drug would be transferred to the United States of America,” said the police statement.

He’s accused of arms trafficking too Don Chino is also accused of trafficking machine guns and other weapons, although they did not disclose what they are. At the moment, the police are proceeding with the order for Beltrán Cuen’s extradition to the United States, although it is unknown when this will take place. “In addition, for possession, use and transport of machine guns and destructive devices in connection with a criminal structure dedicated to drug trafficking, aiding and being an accomplice to it,” the police said in the press release.

What is known about Don Chino’s role in the cartel? The order of capture stressed that Don Chino is in legal proceedings for belonging to the Sinaloa Cartel. Until now, it is unknown why he was in Guatemala with two other people. According to infobae, Sergio Antonio Duarte Frías and Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea were also apprehended. “According to the arrest warrant, the defendant belongs to a criminal organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico. From this site, Beltrán Cuen has been responsible for distributing drugs to the United States, from August of last year to the present date.”