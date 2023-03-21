Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair?
Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair? They were allegedly seen together in Guanajuato. The wife of the Mexican boxer breaks her silence.
Recently, rumors have been circulating about Lupillo Rivera’s ex starting a new romance. However, no one expected her new man would be one of the best-known boxers in Mexico. Apparently, they took a trip together.
It has been speculated that Mayeli Alonso is giving love a second chance with none other than boxer Andy Ruiz, according to several videos on social media. They caused a stir, as many thought they took a romantic trip to San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato.
In 2019 Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso announced their split, which led to much speculation about the real reason behind their divorce. It was alleged that she had been unfaithful to Jenni’s brother.
Regardless of the rumors about the businesswoman, she has managed to grow in her personal life and is once again in the spotlight after participating in several reality shows.
Andy Ruiz’s wife appears after rumors of infidelity
After some videos began to circulate which indicated Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz had traveled together to San Miguel de Allende, the boxer’s wife made it clear that she and Andy Ruiz are still married, suggesting that he was cheating with Mayeli.
Through her Instagram stories, Julie García said that she had been dealing with Mayeli Alonso for a long time and revealed that Lupillo Rivera’s ex had already meddled with her family.
Is Mayeli Alonso interfering in a marriage?
In a first story, she posts a question addressed to her followers: “Here is a conversation with the Saint, what do you think? A live to answer your questions?” Julie García later shared a screenshot of some text messages.
The screenshot shows a conversation that Julie had with her husband Andy Ruiz, where she asked him about Lupillo Rivera’s ex. “I love you, baby, a lot,” he says. “And Mayeli too?” replied the boxer’s wife. “No, baby, come on, I love you. I don’t even know her,” answers Mexican boxer. “Well, I want you to absolutely block every girl on that app,” Julie says.
Julie García says Mayeli has messed with her family
“Okay babe, you can do that, but there shouldn’t be anyone there. I was surprised babe, really,” replied Andy Ruiz. “Okay baby. Well, I don’t want to have these problems or fight anymore,” warned his wife, Julie Garcia. Finally, the boxer replied, “Me neither baby, you are my queen and I want to keep it that way forever.”
Within the caption, Julie García added a somewhat aggressive message to Mayeli Alonso where she said: “Don’t be fooled, I’ve been battling this who… for months… getting into my family.” So far the businesswoman and influencer has not made any statements.