Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair?

Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair?

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Getty
  • Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair?
  • They were allegedly seen together in Guanajuato.
  • The wife of the Mexican boxer breaks her silence.

Recently, rumors have been circulating about Lupillo Rivera’s ex starting a new romance. However, no one expected her new man would be one of the best-known boxers in Mexico. Apparently, they took a trip together.

It has been speculated that Mayeli Alonso is giving love a second chance with none other than boxer Andy Ruiz, according to several videos on social media. They caused a stir, as many thought they took a romantic trip to San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato.

Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair?

Mayeli Alonso Andy Ruiz
Photo: Instagram

In 2019 Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso announced their split, which led to much speculation about the real reason behind their divorce. It was alleged that she had been unfaithful to Jenni’s brother.

Regardless of the rumors about the businesswoman, she has managed to grow in her personal life and is once again in the spotlight after participating in several reality shows.

Andy Ruiz’s wife appears after rumors of infidelity

Mayeli Alonso Andy Ruiz
Photo: Instagram

After some videos began to circulate which indicated Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz had traveled together to San Miguel de Allende, the boxer’s wife made it clear that she and Andy Ruiz are still married, suggesting that he was cheating with Mayeli.

Through her Instagram stories, Julie García said that she had been dealing with Mayeli Alonso for a long time and revealed that Lupillo Rivera’s ex had already meddled with her family.

Is Mayeli Alonso interfering in a marriage?

Mayeli Alonso Andy Ruiz
Photo: Instagram

In a first story, she posts a question addressed to her followers: “Here is a conversation with the Saint, what do you think? A live to answer your questions?” Julie García later shared a screenshot of some text messages.

The screenshot shows a conversation that Julie had with her husband Andy Ruiz, where she asked him about Lupillo Rivera’s ex. “I love you, baby, a lot,” he says. “And Mayeli too?” replied the boxer’s wife. “No, baby, come on, I love you. I don’t even know her,” answers Mexican boxer. “Well, I want you to absolutely block every girl on that app,” Julie says.

Julie García says Mayeli has messed with her family

Julie Garcia, wife of the Mexican boxer
Photo: Instagram

“Okay babe, you can do that, but there shouldn’t be anyone there. I was surprised babe, really,” replied Andy Ruiz. “Okay baby. Well, I don’t want to have these problems or fight anymore,” warned his wife, Julie Garcia. Finally, the boxer replied, “Me neither baby, you are my queen and I want to keep it that way forever.”

Within the caption, Julie García added a somewhat aggressive message to Mayeli Alonso where she said: “Don’t be fooled, I’ve been battling this who… for months… getting into my family.” So far the businesswoman and influencer has not made any statements.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

US college student suffers a brain hemorrhage while vacationing in Mexico
Hacen lo impensable en funeral de Norma Lizbeth, revelan video de la tragedia

Did classmates attend 14-year-old Norma Lizbeth’s funeral just to mock her?

How many letters has El Chapo Guzmán’s mother sent to AMLO?
Un muertos y dos enterrados vivos tras avalancha en Colorado

One skier killed and two escaped a large avalanche in Colorado
Getty

Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair?