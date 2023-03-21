Are Mayeli Alonso and Andy Ruiz having an affair?

They were allegedly seen together in Guanajuato.

The wife of the Mexican boxer breaks her silence.

Recently, rumors have been circulating about Lupillo Rivera’s ex starting a new romance. However, no one expected her new man would be one of the best-known boxers in Mexico. Apparently, they took a trip together.

It has been speculated that Mayeli Alonso is giving love a second chance with none other than boxer Andy Ruiz, according to several videos on social media. They caused a stir, as many thought they took a romantic trip to San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato.

In 2019 Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso announced their split, which led to much speculation about the real reason behind their divorce. It was alleged that she had been unfaithful to Jenni’s brother.

Regardless of the rumors about the businesswoman, she has managed to grow in her personal life and is once again in the spotlight after participating in several reality shows.