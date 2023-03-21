The first Puerto Rican Miss Universe, Marisol Malaret, dies at 73

The first Puerto Rican Miss Universe dies.

Marisol Malaret was surrounded by her family when she passed.

Fans offer condolences. Tragic events for celebrities and public figures don’t seem to end. Now, the first Puerto Rican Miss Universe, Marisol Malaret, passed away this weekend. She took the crown in 1970 and left this world at the age of 73. Marisol Malaret won the Miss Universe title in 1970, when she was a young girl who stood out for her beautiful and radiant brown hair and gorgeous green eyes. Fortunately she was surrounded by her family until her last moments.

Former Miss Universe Marisol Malaret dies Model and Puerto Rican television presenter Marisol Malaret, who made history by becoming the island’s first Miss Universe in 1970, died on Sunday at the age of 73 surrounded by her loved ones. “The first Miss Universe from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Thank you for inspiring so many women to follow your path. You are and will be our eternal queen. Rest in peace,” wrote Yizette Cifredo, manager of Miss Universe Puerto Rico (MUPR). Cifredo explained that the traits that characterized Malaret were “humanity, charisma, courage and intelligence,” according to EFE.

“She will always hold a special place in the hearts of all Puerto Ricans” The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, stated that Malaret “will always hold a special place in the hearts of all Puerto Ricans. Her name and her achievements will remain engraved in our history.” He offered his condolences to Malaret’s husband, Frank Cué, and her daughter Sasha. After winning Miss Universe in 1970, Malaret focused her career on communication, hosting several Puerto Rican television programs. She came from humble origins and had been orphaned as a child. She also worked as director of Caras magazine and was a businesswoman, according to EFE.

Mourning the death of the first Puerto Rican Miss Universe El Nuevo Día pointed out that her husband, engineer Frank Cué and their daughter Sasha Stroman Malaret, who is a scriptwriter, were with Marisol Malaret during her final moments. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Condolences were immediate: “I’m very, very sorry for the death of Marisol Malaret. In addition to being very beautiful, she was a fighter of a woman, elegant in the best sense of the word, and a very good mother,” said actress Johanna Rosaly.