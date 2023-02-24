OnlyFans model Coconut Kitty dies by suicide

OnlyFans model Coconut Kitty has died.

OnlyFans model, Diana Deets, better known as Coconut Kitty, has died. According to a statement shared on her Instagram account, the model took her own life last week, a couple of days before Valentine’s Day.

Coconut Kitty had previously been accused of pedo-baiting, as well as grooming minors to join OnlyFans. According to the Daily Mail, this may have been a factor that led to her alleged suicide.

The statement points out that Deets was a loving person who cared for others and asked her followers to pay attention to their loved ones. “All we ask is that you check on your friends and loved ones. You never know what someone is going through.”